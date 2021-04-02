'Where the f**k is his finger?': MMA fighter suffers severed digit during bout

A Canadian MMA fighter has had to have his finger surgically re-attached after it was severed during a Cage Fury Fighting Championship event in the US on Thursday night.

Khetag Pliev dislocated the digit in the first round of the fight with Devin Goodale, he told the promoter, before the incident occurred in the second.

According to ESPN, the bout was stopped when the referee noticed the former Olympian was missing his left ring finger.

The report added that was even an announcement over the PA system asking people to look for it inside the Philadelphia arena after officials couldn't locate it in the cage.

Promoter Rob Haydak said it was ultimately discovered that the finger was lodged inside Pliev's glove.

"In the second round, he caught my glove with one hand and held it," Pliev said, explaining the incident.

"I felt my finger snapped. He kept pulling my glove and my finger snapped. We kept fighting. When the second round was finished, I see my [bone] was out in the open."

Despite the incident, Pliev said he wanted to continue the bout.

"I wanted to keep fighting because I felt like I had this guy. But the doctor saw that and stopped the fight. "

"It was a surreal moment," Haydak said. "I said, 'Wait a second, where the fuck is his finger?' They were all like, 'I don't know.'"