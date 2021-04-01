Dan Martin sets sights on pink jersey as he plans Giro d’Italia return

Irishman Dan Martin will target pink at the Giro d’Italia in May as he makes his first return to the Italian Grand Tour since a brief and miserable experience in 2014.
Martin has raced in the Giro only twice, finishing 57th early in his career in 2010, before crashing out in the opening team time trial of the 2014 edition when it began in Belfast.
“It feels like unfinished business there as, well, I guess everybody knows the story,” the Israel Start-Up Nation rider said.
“I arrived at the start in Belfast in excellent form and crashed out halfway through the TTT in stage one. It was tough for me to watch the race that year, but I have always been a huge fan of the (Giro).
“After completing it in 2010, it has just never fit with my goals or the team’s ambitions since then for me to be at the Ardennes classics and the Tour.”
Martin has prioritised the Tour de France every season since 2014, recording three consecutive top 10 finishes between 2016 and 2018.
The 34-year-old intends to be on the start-line again in July, riding alongside new team-mate Chris Froome.