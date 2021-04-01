Dan Martin sets sights on pink jersey as he plans Giro d’Italia return

Martin has raced in the Giro only twice, finishing 57th early in his career in 2010, before crashing out in the opening team time trial of the 2014 edition
Dan Martin sets sights on pink jersey as he plans Giro d’Italia return

Dan Martin, file photo

Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 19:35
Ian Parker

Irishman Dan Martin will target pink at the Giro d’Italia in May as he makes his first return to the Italian Grand Tour since a brief and miserable experience in 2014.

Martin has raced in the Giro only twice, finishing 57th early in his career in 2010, before crashing out in the opening team time trial of the 2014 edition when it began in Belfast.

“It feels like unfinished business there as, well, I guess everybody knows the story,” the Israel Start-Up Nation rider said.

“I arrived at the start in Belfast in excellent form and crashed out halfway through the TTT in stage one. It was tough for me to watch the race that year, but I have always been a huge fan of the (Giro).

“After completing it in 2010, it has just never fit with my goals or the team’s ambitions since then for me to be at the Ardennes classics and the Tour.”

Martin has prioritised the Tour de France every season since 2014, recording three consecutive top 10 finishes between 2016 and 2018.

The 34-year-old intends to be on the start-line again in July, riding alongside new team-mate Chris Froome.

More in this section

Steel City Showdown - Tim Tszyu v Dennis Hogan Dennis Hogan stopped by rising Aussie star Tim Tszyu
2021 Formula One World Championship Preview Package Bahrain Grand Prix recorded 12 positive Covid-19 tests
Irish Sport Suspended Due To Coronavirus Indoor sports remain in the dark as Government announces reopening of outdoor facilities
#cycling
North Cork Boys U16 Road Bowling Championships

Road Bowling has become the most endangered of Ireland’s national sports

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up