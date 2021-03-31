Dennis Hogan stopped by rising Aussie star Tim Tszyu

Tszyu, the son of boxing legend and former light-welterweight world champion Kostya Tszyu, showed he is a chip off the old block
Tim Tszyu punches Dennis Hogan during their WBO Global Super Welterweight title fight at Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Australia. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 15:30
Maurice Brosnan, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, NSW

Super welterweight Dennis Hogan’s return to action ended in defeat as exhilarating Australian contender Tim Tszyu announced himself on the global stage with a sensational fifth-round stoppage.

It has been fifteen months since the Irishman last stood in the ring. There have been fight appeals, cancelations, trainer changes, and an injury in the interim. But his world title ambitions have now been dealt a devastating blow as a new star emerged Down Under.

Right up until his ring walk, there was doubt hanging over this bout. The night’s promoters, No Limit Boxing, had made it clear that they only wanted their betting partner on display. This was intolerable to Hogan who has an existing deal with a rival company already inked upon his shorts. Hogan, as usual, refused to surrender. Round one to the Kildare native.

The 36-year-old seemed to carry this small win into the contest and started surprisingly spritely, utilising a left jab to give the unbeaten Tszyu something to think about early on. He followed it up with a strong second round and seemed to have the edge heading for the third. A question was asked of a cut Tszyu that he had never faced before. Unfortunately for the away corner, he had the answer.

The response was ruthless. As soon as the following round started Tszyu set the tone with a black-glove flurry forcing Hogan onto the ropes. In 2020, the Sydney star had started to really hone his body shots and they emerged as a fully formed lethal weapon.

Post-fight, he praised the punch for the damage it does “physically and mentally.” The small numbers in Hogan’s corner began to wince and the home crowd found their voice. This had been billed as the Steel City showdown and the shots lived up to the name.

Every moment of weakness was seized upon in the fourth. Hogan shifted and rolled but couldn’t avoid a relentless bulldozer. The writing was on the wall early in the next round. Having assaulted the body, Tszyu set his target on the head. The venue rose in anticipation as he loaded up the uppercut.

“Tszyu-Castle! Tszyu-Castle!” cried the boisterous locals.

Boxing legend and former light-welterweight world champion Kostya Tszyu fought in this city five times. Here, his son tapped into that heritage and showed he is a chip off the old block. The left hand brought Hogan to the canvas. Typically, he rose, determined to go out on his own shield.

However, Stephen Edwards, filling in for trainer Wayne McCollough as he was unable to travel from Las Vegas, had witnessed enough. The corner threw in the towel and the battle was done.

Where Hogan goes next remains to be seen. Post-fight he was bruised and unable to talk clearly due to a split tongue. There is no doubt his legacy is already assured. This is a man who left Ireland a decade ago to go halfway around the globe in search of his dream. In 2019 he outboxed Mexican Jaime Munguía in his own backyard but was denied the world title belt after a contentious decision.

It has been two years of chaos for the Kildare native and yet he is still standing. His status can still command quality bouts if that is a path he feels is worth pursuing.

Irish boxing is set for an enormous month. Carl Frampton, Michael Conlan, and Katie Taylor are all in action. Dennis Hogan’s name belongs in the same bracket. A man who was experienced the beauty and darkness at the heart of the sport repeatedly and still comes back for more. Brave beyond measure.

