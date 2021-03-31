Bahrain Grand Prix recorded 12 positive Covid-19 tests

More than 8,000 tests were carried out over a seven-day period for the opening round of the new season
Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 12:03
Philip Duncan

Formula One has revealed there were 12 positive Covid-19 cases at last week’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

A statement read: “The FIA and Formula One can today confirm that at the Bahrain Grand Prix, between Monday 22nd March and Sunday 28th March, 8,150 tests for Covid-19 were performed on drivers, teams and personnel.

“Of these, 12 people tested positive. The FIA and Formula One are providing this aggregated information from each Grand Prix for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.” British team Aston Martin confirmed two Covid-19 cases in Bahrain, while a member of Channel 4’s travelling broadcasting crew also tested positive during a mandatory test upon their arrival in the Gulf Kingdom.

F1 bosses are hopeful of staging a record-breaking 23 rounds this year, with the next race scheduled for Imola, Italy on April 18.

