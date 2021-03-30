Indoor sports remain in the dark as Government announces reopening of outdoor facilities

For many in Irish sport, there remains great uncertainty about the outlook for the year ahead, with Tuesday night’s announcement on the easing of restrictions scant on specifics for all but a handful of sectors.

For most outdoor sports, April 26 is a key date, with non-contact outdoor training allowed to resume for underage players in pods of up to 15, and outdoor sports facilities also allowed to re-open. But for those in indoor sports like gymnastics, basketball, and boxing, there is still no indication of when activities will resume.

For athletics, the 2021 competitive calendar remains a mystery, and Athletics Ireland now faces a difficult decision surrounding the staging of its national championships.

It was reported on Tuesday that inter-county travel is not expected to be allowed before July, but this year’s National Senior Championships are due to be staged on the last weekend of June, an event which is unlikely to be postponed due to the need for athletes to earn ranking points towards Olympic qualification, the cut-off date occurring on the last weekend of June.

It could force Athletics Ireland to host an elite-only nationals for the first time in its history, a move that would allow the event take place for the 148th consecutive year.

Earlier this month, Athletics Ireland stated it was “very conscious that our membership is anxious to return to training and competition when the government allows us to exit the current Level 5 lockdown” and that they “continue to discuss and lobby for a return for athletics on a weekly basis with representatives of the Sport Ireland Expert Group and other key decision makers”.

With gyms, leisure centres, and swimming pools all set to remain closed – and no indication on Tuesday night of a possible re-opening date – those in indoor sports remain in the dark about a resumption of activities and face troubling times financially as membership numbers continue to plummet.

“Maybe we can get a rethink on the dangers of indoor sport, which we honestly think have been overestimated and we have quoted examples from around Europe,” Bernard O’Byrne, CEO of Basketball Ireland, told RTÉ on Sunday. “Why can it be so dangerous in Ireland if it isn’t in 27 other European countries?”

Ireland is still due to host the FIBA Men’s European Championship for Small Countries this June, with FIBA waiting until May to make a decision about the event in Limerick.

In the Covid-19 Resilience and Recovery document, it was outlined that non-contact outdoor training can take place in pods up to 15 at both Level 3 and 4, and contact training can only take place at Level 2, with normal training sessions indoors and outdoors able to resume “with protective measures” at Level 1.

Indoor training of any kind is not allowed at Level 5, with individual training allowed indoors at Level 3 and 4 and pods of up to six able to train indoors at Level 2. Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools will remain closed until the nation moves to Level 3.