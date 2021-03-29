Phoenix Suns win again while Los Angeles Lakers bring in help for title defence

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker contributed 35 points for the victors (Chris Carlson/AP)

Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 06:45
Robert Fry, New York

The Phoenix Suns moved up to second in the Western Conference after a 101-97 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

Terry Rozier’s three-pointer with 33 seconds remaining completed a late Hornets rally that forced overtime, but Phoenix would not be denied a fifth win in six games.

Mikal Bridges had a career-high six steals for the Suns and his 13 points included a three-pointer in overtime, while Devin Booker contributed 35 points.

The Los Angeles remained one win behind the Suns in the Western Conference after they beat the Orlando Magic 96-93.

Dennis Schroder scored 24 points for the Lakers, who were again missing injured All-Star duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

But reinforcements are on the way for the reigning champions, with the Lakers confirming shortly before the game that they had signed two-time All-Star centre Andre Drummond.

Elsewhere on Sunday, CJ McCollum scored seven of his 23 points in the final two minutes as his Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Toronto Raptors 122-117.

And it was a debut to remember for Denver Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon as the 25-year-old showed versatility in defence and netted 13 points in the home side’s 126-102 thumping of the Atlanta Hawks.

