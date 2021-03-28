Bennett left with bitter taste after Gent-Wevelgem

Ireland’s Sam Bennett endured a tortuous final hour in the Belgian classic Gent-Wevelgem yesterday when it looked for long spells that he could land the biggest one-day win of his career.

The 30-year-old from Carrick-on-Suir rode a near perfect race, surviving the crosswinds, cobbles, climbs and chaos only to fall victim to a stomach issue when the race was there for the taking.

Bennett made all the key splits throughout the 247-kilometre contest and was the last surviving member of his Deceuninck-QuickStep team in the 9-man breakaway that would eventually contest the win.

But things went very wrong, very quickly for Bennett.

He vomited repeatedly – somehow recovered again to re-join the leaders but was dropped when Swiss powerhouse Stefan Küng attacked with 16 kilometres to go.

“We went hard over the Kemmelberg climb the last time and I threw up my food, so after a little while, I had no food and I had a hunger flat, so I went from one extreme to another,” he explained afterwards.

“The legs blew up and I just had nothing. I couldn’t do any more. I just had a hunger flat. I felt dizzy and I felt faint, and I had nothing left.

“I was trying to hold it down a lot, because I knew if I held it down long enough, I’d be ok, but it just wouldn’t stay down.” The golden rule of such six-hour tests of endurance is to eat as often as you can, which Bennett made sure he did.

“I just ate too much, because I was trying to fuel as much as possible. I had to go so deep the last time up the Kemmel. There was too much in my stomach, and I couldn’t hold down my food. It was just my own fault. I tried to refuel because it’s a really long race and I over-ate.

“You’re always told to eat and drink, so I just kept forcing it down. I just tried to do the best I possibly could, but I did something wrong.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for the double Tour de France stage winner as he came into the race in flying form and on the back of the biggest one-day win of his career in the Oxyclean Classic Brugge-De Panne during the week.

And after some bad luck a week earlier at Milan-San Remo he was keen to add to his season tally of wins which now numbers five.

In the end, it was Wout Van Aert (Team Jumbo Visma) who clinched victory from Giacomo Nizzolo (Quekeka Assos) and Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) rounding out the podium.

Bennett eventually crossed the line in 55th, 4’ 40” down. He will now turn his attention to Wednesday’s Scheldeprijs.

The only other Irishman who was meant to start was Ryan Mullen of Trek Segafredo but he was forced to withdraw after one of his teammates contracted Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Team INEOS completed an unprecedented 1-2-3 on General Classification at the Volta A Catalunya with Adam Yates taking the win ahead of Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas.

Ireland’s only rider in the race, Dan Martin, was 25th overall.