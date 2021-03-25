Gearóid McDaid: The Sligo surfer hoping the ride an Olympic wave

Conor Maguire put Irish big wave surfing on the international map last year and now one of his best mates, Gearóid McDaid, would like to match him, but in a very different way.

He was churning around nearby, on the back of a jet-ski, when Maguire ripped through that astonishing 60-foot barrel in Mullaghmore last October and has no qualms admitting he was absolutely terrified.

“I still get scared, all the time,” he happily reveals. “That day was a bit raw and hectic for me. I wasn’t too keen when I went out and saw it. Just too scary for me.” That’s not to say he isn’t brave or brilliant.

The freckle-faced 24-year-old from Sligo town is the country’s top competitive surfer, a teenage ‘grom’ who has represented Ireland since he was 13 and was Irish senior champion at 16.

Fourth placings in European junior and senior (open) championships earned him a good enough reputation and sponsorship to go straight onto the professional circuit from school, but the ‘performance’ game is quite different to the big barrel end.

The best 38 competitive surfers on the globe compete on the World Surf League Championship Tour (WSL).

The next best 96 men compete on the Challenger Series and McDaid competes on the third tier — the Qualifying Series (QS) — where he’s currently ranked inside the top 300.

McDaid’s speciality is showing technique — power, flow, carves, and flourishes — on whatever surf competition throws up and now he’s not just chasing waves but history because surfing is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer.

The odds of the young Irishman qualifying are long, not least because he’s been stuck at home in Sligo for the last year when he’d usually be criss-crossing the globe for training and competition from February to August.

Yet that hasn’t diminished his enthusiasm for trying to become Ireland’s first Olympic surfer.

Purists in surfing’s counter-culture end might be sceptical about its new five-ring status but not McDaid.

“I think it’s great for the sport. I know it’s kind of there already with some corporate companies coming in and using it in advertising but, now that surfing’s in the Olympics I think it’ll make it more mainstream and people will realise it’s a professional, competitive sport.

The Olympics is definitely a big goal of mine. I was at the first qualifying tournament for Tokyo last year and I’ve been putting all my effort and time into making sure I’m properly ready now for the second qualifier.

This time last year McDaid was just finishing a month in Morocco and headed to The Canaries to compete so; is his head particularly melted by lockdown life?

“Actually it’s not been bad. One saving grace is that we’ve had great weather and waves here in the past year. We didn’t get any bad storms at all.

Hot water bottles provide surfers’ only mercy in Strandhill these days, a far cry from the tropical surfing of South America and Africa that McDaid has already enjoyed in his young career.

His favourite spot is Namibia’s famously lengthy left-handed break at Pelican Point.

“It breaks off a sandspit and is one of the longest waves in the world. It only breaks two or three times a-year and people fly from all over the world to do it so to be able to experience that a few times was crazy.”

It’s a peripatetic lifestyle that’s not as glamorous as it sounds.

“It’s a lot of fun, but it’s hard work at the same time. You can’t make plans ever. You’re pretty much always potentially on the go. A lot of the time I’ll be sitting at home watching some weather charts and then have to get all my stuff ready and booked and fly out next morning to go chase a swell or compete somewhere.

“Even at contests, you can be in a place for two weeks and have lots of lay days because the waves aren’t good, though that can be nice too because you get to explore the countries you’re in,” he says philosophically.

Irish surfers have dipped in and out of the pro tours before, but McDaid, who rides ‘Fourth’ boards, has lasted longer than most and has youth on his side.

“I’ve just been lucky enough to be always supported, first by my parents, sending me to contests as a junior and then, as I left school, getting sponsors like Ripcurl and Monster (energy drinks). They wanted me to travel and do the QS, they pushed me more to believe in myself.”

His mum is a primary school teacher and father Ray, an architect by training, also competed for Ireland and used to run a surf-school locally.

“I played every sport when I was young. Gaelic, soccer, basketball. Our whole family played basketball. My brother and sister did surfing too, but I was the one who really took to it and I’m very competitive.

“The big thing that helped me was that dad constantly videoed me. That’s the best way to improve. Something can feel really nice and then you see it back and realise it looked awful.

“2018 was my first proper year on the QS. It’s super hard because you’re against hundreds and hundreds of the best surfers in the world. I’ve had a couple of quarter-final and semi-final spots and one third place, but getting into the top 100 of the QS, that’s one of my big aims.”

Covid has wiped out all QS tour events since last March and it’s looking likely that, when it re-starts for 2021, it will be on a regional basis and he’ll compete solely in Europe.

He’s also keeping his fingers crossed that the rescheduled last Olympic qualifier (surfing’s World Games 2021) goes ahead in El Salvador on May 29-June 6, which will decide the remaining five men’s spots (of 20) for Tokyo.

One upshot of being stranded at home for so long is that it has allowed McDaid more time to dip into Ireland’s burgeoning big wave culture.

“Whenever I have contests I’ll train on small waves, but with no contests this past year I’ve been chasing big heavy waves more and trying to create videos and content which keeps sponsors happy as well. That’s kept me focused.

“I’ve been figuring out how to push past the fear, but some days it still gets to you.

What Conor did in Mullaghmore, that was a whole other world from anything I’ve ever been on!

“Conor’s one of my best friends so I was super happy for him when that all blew up. It was epic to see, but it’d be nice too to show that surfing is a competitive sport as well.”

Both are flying the tricolour, in different ways, for Ireland’s growing reputation as a producer of quality riders and outstanding, unspoiled water.

“I remember we were in Peru one time and they were like ‘you’re from Ireland? Is there even waves in Ireland?’

“But guys like Richie Fitzgerald (Donegal) and Fergal Smith (Mayo) really put Ireland on the map and showed everyone how great the waves are here. If you ask any of the best surfers in the world now where they want to go, a lot of them say Ireland.”