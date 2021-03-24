Sam Bennett takes Classic Brugge-De Panne win with victory in the sprint finish

The 30-year-old who races for Deceuninck–Quick-Step also secured his first one-day victory of the season in Belgium.
Sam Bennett takes Classic Brugge-De Panne win with victory in the sprint finish

Sam Bennett: A winner in Belgium.

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 17:56

Sam Bennett won the sprint finish to claim victory in the Classic Brugge-De Panne.

It was Bennett’s first win in a one-day WorldTour race, as he beat Jasper Philipsen and Pascal Ackermann in a sprint to the line.

The 30-year-old who races for Deceuninck–Quick-Step also secured his first one-day victory of the season in Belgium.

“It’s super important to get this win,” Bennett told cyclingnews.com.

“Being in a Belgian team with Belgian sponsors, we want to perform on home soil.

“For myself, personally, it’s my first one-day WorldTour race – something I’ve been chasing for many years and I’m happy to get it here today.” Bennett was also slightly critical of the course, with a number of turns in the final kilometres, saying: “I was a little bit nervous, there was too many yellow poles and brick walls and footsteps coming up for a bunch sprint like that.

“It’s an important race and everyone wants to be there. You have a lot of riders under pressure and we all want to get a result – you don’t need that in the final. It was a good day and a great race today.”

More in this section

Snooker - Betfred.com World Snooker Championships - Day Seven - The Crucible Theatre Stephen Hendry drawn to face Jimmy White in Crucible qualifier
Nadia Power 23/1/2021 Nadia Power looks to get back on track after 'worst race of the season'
2020 European Rowing Championships - Poznan - Day 3 Sanita Puspure to skip European Rowing Championships
#cycling
Munster Reds v Leinster Lightning - 2020 Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Series

Cricket clubs to receive almost €200k in grants to cope with Covid losses

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up