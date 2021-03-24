Sam Bennett takes Classic Brugge-De Panne win with victory in the sprint finish

Sam Bennett won the sprint finish to claim victory in the Classic Brugge-De Panne.

It was Bennett’s first win in a one-day WorldTour race, as he beat Jasper Philipsen and Pascal Ackermann in a sprint to the line.

The 30-year-old who races for Deceuninck–Quick-Step also secured his first one-day victory of the season in Belgium.

“It’s super important to get this win,” Bennett told cyclingnews.com.

“Being in a Belgian team with Belgian sponsors, we want to perform on home soil.

“For myself, personally, it’s my first one-day WorldTour race – something I’ve been chasing for many years and I’m happy to get it here today.” Bennett was also slightly critical of the course, with a number of turns in the final kilometres, saying: “I was a little bit nervous, there was too many yellow poles and brick walls and footsteps coming up for a bunch sprint like that.

“It’s an important race and everyone wants to be there. You have a lot of riders under pressure and we all want to get a result – you don’t need that in the final. It was a good day and a great race today.”