Cricket clubs to receive almost €200k in grants to cope with Covid losses

Seven cricket clubs in Munster have benefited from a Sport Ireland scheme for teams who may be experiencing financial difficulties due to Covid-19 and who would need financial assistance to maintain operations.
In all, 31 clubs in the Republic of Ireland have been told they will receive grants and both the Leinster and Munster provincial unions will benefit from the scheme.
The seven Munster clubs, including teams in Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Kerry, will receive over €21,000 between them
“Sport Ireland has been a great source of support, advice and funding for the Irish sporting sector during the pandemic, and as part of their funding package it is greatly appreciated that an allocation of funds has been identified for the grassroots and clubs during these extraordinary times,” said Elaine Nolan, Participation Director for Cricket Ireland.
“Cricket Ireland made a case to Cricket Ireland with the support of Cricket Leinster and the Munster Cricket Association, and we were delighted in securing almost €200k that will flow directly into the clubs and the structures which support them.”
- 23 clubs based in Leinster
- 7 clubs based in Munster
- 1 club based in Connacht
- 2 Provincial Unions (Munster and Leinster)
- Cork County CC - €5,000
- Cork Harlequins CC - €5,000
- County Kerry CC - €4,300
- Limerick CC - €2,600
- Middleton CC - €1,100
- Lismore CC - €2,000
- UCC CC - €1,700