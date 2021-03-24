Cricket clubs to receive almost €200k in grants to cope with Covid losses

The seven Munster clubs, including teams in Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Kerry, will receive over €21,000 between them
A general view of rain covers on the pitch at The Mardyke Cricket Grounds in Cork. Cork CC are one of the seven Munster clubs to benefit from the Sport Ireland scheme. Picture: Sam Barnes

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 17:14
Joel Slattery

Seven cricket clubs in Munster have benefited from a Sport Ireland scheme for teams who may be experiencing financial difficulties due to Covid-19 and who would need financial assistance to maintain operations.

In all, 31 clubs in the Republic of Ireland have been told they will receive grants and both the Leinster and Munster provincial unions will benefit from the scheme.

“Sport Ireland has been a great source of support, advice and funding for the Irish sporting sector during the pandemic, and as part of their funding package it is greatly appreciated that an allocation of funds has been identified for the grassroots and clubs during these extraordinary times,” said Elaine Nolan, Participation Director for Cricket Ireland.

“Cricket Ireland made a case to Cricket Ireland with the support of Cricket Leinster and the Munster Cricket Association, and we were delighted in securing almost €200k that will flow directly into the clubs and the structures which support them.”

A total of €190,690 was awarded to:

  • 23 clubs based in Leinster

  • 7 clubs based in Munster
  • 1 club based in Connacht
  • 2 Provincial Unions (Munster and Leinster)

The clubs in Munster to benefit are:

  • Cork County CC - €5,000
  • Cork Harlequins CC - €5,000
  • County Kerry CC - €4,300
  • Limerick CC - €2,600
  • Middleton CC - €1,100
  • Lismore CC - €2,000
  • UCC CC - €1,700

