Stephen Hendry drawn to face Jimmy White in Crucible qualifier

Stephen Hendry will face his great rival Jimmy White in a sensational opening qualifier for next month's World Snooker Championship.
Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 13:23

Stephen Hendry will face his great rival Jimmy White in a sensational opening qualifier for next month's World Snooker Championship.

Hendry (52) came out of retirement this season and aims to qualify for the Crucible for the first time in nine years. 

The pair met in four Crucible finals during in the 1990s, with Hendry winning on each occasion. 

Hendry said on ITV4: “I can’t believe it. All those finals and now we will play each other in the very first round, it’s incredible. We have been practising together but that will end now!” 

The qualifying rounds will run from April 5-14 at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Hendry or White will have to make it through four rounds to reach the final stages, but no game will be more anticipated than their first round meeting.

The players have been practising together in recent weeks, with White also vowing to make one more appearance at the iconic Sheffield venue before his retirement.

He told The Sun:  “I’ve played Stephen in a few matches at his club and my club in the last three-four weeks. We play for a £10 a set.

“And believe me, he’s trying harder then than he was when played me at the world champs.

“We have had some good old battles down the years. The extra practice has definitely helped me.”

