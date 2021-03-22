Melbourne: The greatest sporting city in the world through the eyes of the Irish living there

For whatever reasons, those lists of the most breathtaking train journeys on the planet never seem to find room for the Sandringham line of Melbourne’s Metro system.
If such rankings were compiled by sportswriters and not train-spotting types maybe, this oversight would be corrected pretty sharpish.
To be fair, it’s hardly the Trans-Siberian Railway…the old Sandringham line. Trains leave from the city every six minutes during peak hours so rarity of service isn’t an issue. Carriages rumble off below the iconic Edwardian dome of Flinders Street Station and underground for the first 30 seconds of the journey. But when they rise back up and eyes adjust again to the daylight pouring back in, the magic begins. A 45-degree right turn takes you south east and into a valley of sporting dreams.
On the left, the huge, hulking citadel sides of the Melbourne Cricket Ground rise up out of the streets and into the heavens, its iconic floodlight towers blocking out the sun entirely if the angles are right. On the right, three then four then more ocean blue tennis courts blur by with arenas named after Margaret Court, John Cain and Rod Laver propped up behind them. Right before it makes its first stop at Richmond station, there’s AAMI Park, the home of the A-League’s Victory and City, rugby league’s Melbourne Storm and union’s Rebels.
All of this — this stream of sporting arenas of 100,024, 7,500, 10,500, 14,820 and 30,050 respective capacity — passes by in less than a couple of blinks. Thirty seconds on a slow day. And yet those 30 seconds on any one of those 10-departures-per-hour commuter trains are all that’s needed to confirm that you’re rolling through the greatest sporting city on the planet.
Because Melbourne matches such unparalleled infrastructure with an insatiable appetite, with a deep-rooted sporting culture that just pulses through the place.
This weekend that pulse was truly racing again with the return of Aussie Rules football to something approaching its most feverish pitch. The 2021 season kicked off on Thursday night with Richmond and Carlton raising the curtain in front of 50,000 at the MCG. Covid precautions dictated by the state of Victoria limited the cathedral to 50 per cent of its capacity but given that it had been 537 days since any AFL crowd had been inside the place they call The G, 50,000 was enough for now.
Irrespective of the hemisphere, this pandemic has altered lives in so many ways. It has jostled and jarred our relationship with sport, how we consume it, where it finds its place in a time when loss, the true meaning of the word, has been redefined like never before. Yet for many that urge, that pull back to something we define as normality, looks a whole lot like Melbourne looked Thursday night and continued to do so as opening weekend moved to the Marvel Stadium in the Docklands.
That Melbourne got there a whole pile quicker than the rest of us comes down to myriad factors, health and social and geographical reasons. And yet…it shouldn’t have come as a surprise.
“It’s honesty crazy, the appetite for sport here,” Aishling Sheridan, the Collingwood and Cavan forward who has spent parts of the past three years in the city, told thethis weekend.
“Sport is just so close to [you] all the time. Everyone used to tell me ‘Melbourne is the heart of sport’ and I was like ‘yeah. But everywhere loves their sport.’ But it’s only when you’re here. You can see it…and feel it.”
The raw numbers should get some of the point across too: Melbourne is a city of 5.1 million people — it has 27 professional sports teams across AFL, both rugby codes, football, cricket, basketball and netball.
It hosts the year’s first Grand Slam of tennis and usually kicks off the Formula One season too (the 2021 Australian Grand Prix should have been this weekend but Covid complications kicked it to later in the year). It hosts the richest handicap horse race in the world, cricket’s beloved Boxing Day Test, Bledisloe Cup rugby, the Rip Curl Pro, surfing’s iconic championship.
“It’s just such a cycle,” explained Kevin Daly, Clare born and bred but a Melbourne native for a decade. “The calendar and the seasons are marked by each sport. I think that’s what really discombobulated people in Melbourne during Covid, how it interrupted their sporting life.”
Daly was a sports PR consultant in Dublin before life took him on the road, first to Korea then Australia’s second city. He was also quick to point out sport’s ability to mirror society’s worst as well as its best. Melbourne is no different. AFL arenas have been the prism through which Australia’s wrestles with racism is viewed. Conor McKenna too would likely have plenty to say on the city’s footy tribalism and rabid sports media stomping over the line.
“I was watching [Thursday] night and there was a Richmond fan behind the goals with a banner — ‘Different creeds, different beliefs, one Tiger army’,” added Daly.
“Melbourne is a very diverse city. The mish-mash of cultures here, it’s a melting pot. And look, there’s no hiding from it, Australia can be a very racist country at times. But anything that brings people together and sport does that all the time here, it forces people to confront things and mends bridges. In the long run it’s worth it.”
Another kind of long run was front of Daly’s mind though. He spoke to thefrom outside a hospital where just two days earlier wife Michelle had given birth to their first child, a boy named Fionn.
“It’s only been a couple of days,” he laughed, “but I’ve had people tell me I’m losing time to get his name on the MCC waiting list [which entitles applicants to season tickets at the MCG].
“I’ll look up the wait time here, hold on… Hmmm, yeah, it’s 17 years. I’ll need to get on to it!”