Melbourne: The greatest sporting city in the world through the eyes of the Irish living there

For whatever reasons, those lists of the most breathtaking train journeys on the planet never seem to find room for the Sandringham line of Melbourne’s Metro system.

If such rankings were compiled by sportswriters and not train-spotting types maybe, this oversight would be corrected pretty sharpish.

To be fair, it’s hardly the Trans-Siberian Railway…the old Sandringham line. Trains leave from the city every six minutes during peak hours so rarity of service isn’t an issue. Carriages rumble off below the iconic Edwardian dome of Flinders Street Station and underground for the first 30 seconds of the journey. But when they rise back up and eyes adjust again to the daylight pouring back in, the magic begins. A 45-degree right turn takes you south east and into a valley of sporting dreams.

On the left, the huge, hulking citadel sides of the Melbourne Cricket Ground rise up out of the streets and into the heavens, its iconic floodlight towers blocking out the sun entirely if the angles are right. On the right, three then four then more ocean blue tennis courts blur by with arenas named after Margaret Court, John Cain and Rod Laver propped up behind them. Right before it makes its first stop at Richmond station, there’s AAMI Park, the home of the A-League’s Victory and City, rugby league’s Melbourne Storm and union’s Rebels.

All of this — this stream of sporting arenas of 100,024, 7,500, 10,500, 14,820 and 30,050 respective capacity — passes by in less than a couple of blinks. Thirty seconds on a slow day. And yet those 30 seconds on any one of those 10-departures-per-hour commuter trains are all that’s needed to confirm that you’re rolling through the greatest sporting city on the planet.

Because Melbourne matches such unparalleled infrastructure with an insatiable appetite, with a deep-rooted sporting culture that just pulses through the place.

This weekend that pulse was truly racing again with the return of Aussie Rules football to something approaching its most feverish pitch. The 2021 season kicked off on Thursday night with Richmond and Carlton raising the curtain in front of 50,000 at the MCG. Covid precautions dictated by the state of Victoria limited the cathedral to 50 per cent of its capacity but given that it had been 537 days since any AFL crowd had been inside the place they call The G, 50,000 was enough for now.

Irrespective of the hemisphere, this pandemic has altered lives in so many ways. It has jostled and jarred our relationship with sport, how we consume it, where it finds its place in a time when loss, the true meaning of the word, has been redefined like never before. Yet for many that urge, that pull back to something we define as normality, looks a whole lot like Melbourne looked Thursday night and continued to do so as opening weekend moved to the Marvel Stadium in the Docklands.

That Melbourne got there a whole pile quicker than the rest of us comes down to myriad factors, health and social and geographical reasons. And yet…it shouldn’t have come as a surprise.

Aishling Sheridan of the Collingwood Magpies competes for the ball with Bethany Lynch of the North Melbourne Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

“It’s honesty crazy, the appetite for sport here,” Aishling Sheridan, the Collingwood and Cavan forward who has spent parts of the past three years in the city, told the Examiner this weekend.

Our club base is where the 1956 Olympics was, where the swimming events were held, and the seats are still there from that Olympics. Then you walk outside and 100 metres away, [where] the Australian Open tennis was taking place. Another 100 metres and you’re at the MCG.

“Sport is just so close to [you] all the time. Everyone used to tell me ‘Melbourne is the heart of sport’ and I was like ‘yeah. But everywhere loves their sport.’ But it’s only when you’re here. You can see it…and feel it.”

The raw numbers should get some of the point across too: Melbourne is a city of 5.1 million people — it has 27 professional sports teams across AFL, both rugby codes, football, cricket, basketball and netball.

It hosts the year’s first Grand Slam of tennis and usually kicks off the Formula One season too (the 2021 Australian Grand Prix should have been this weekend but Covid complications kicked it to later in the year). It hosts the richest handicap horse race in the world, cricket’s beloved Boxing Day Test, Bledisloe Cup rugby, the Rip Curl Pro, surfing’s iconic championship.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the 2021 Australian Open Men’s final last month.

“It’s just such a cycle,” explained Kevin Daly, Clare born and bred but a Melbourne native for a decade. “The calendar and the seasons are marked by each sport. I think that’s what really discombobulated people in Melbourne during Covid, how it interrupted their sporting life.”

Daly was a sports PR consultant in Dublin before life took him on the road, first to Korea then Australia’s second city. He was also quick to point out sport’s ability to mirror society’s worst as well as its best. Melbourne is no different. AFL arenas have been the prism through which Australia’s wrestles with racism is viewed. Conor McKenna too would likely have plenty to say on the city’s footy tribalism and rabid sports media stomping over the line.

“I was watching [Thursday] night and there was a Richmond fan behind the goals with a banner — ‘Different creeds, different beliefs, one Tiger army’,” added Daly.

“Melbourne is a very diverse city. The mish-mash of cultures here, it’s a melting pot. And look, there’s no hiding from it, Australia can be a very racist country at times. But anything that brings people together and sport does that all the time here, it forces people to confront things and mends bridges. In the long run it’s worth it.”

Another kind of long run was front of Daly’s mind though. He spoke to the Examiner from outside a hospital where just two days earlier wife Michelle had given birth to their first child, a boy named Fionn.

“It’s only been a couple of days,” he laughed, “but I’ve had people tell me I’m losing time to get his name on the MCC waiting list [which entitles applicants to season tickets at the MCG].

“I’ll look up the wait time here, hold on… Hmmm, yeah, it’s 17 years. I’ll need to get on to it!”

And the other contenders to the throne

Not everyone recognises Melbourne’s sporting supremacy. There are a host of more prominent, populous, global cities that think they merit the crown.

Tokyo: Should it manage to pull off this summer’s rescheduled Olympic Games with a global pandemic still raging, Japan’s capital will complete an unparalleled sporting hat trick. Since the turn of the century Tokyo will have hosted the Olympics, the FIFA World Cup final and the Rugby World Cup final. The city’s day-to-day sporting passions pulse through its two pro baseball teams, particularly the Yomiuri Giants, Japan’s all-conquering version of the New York Yankees, and their leading football clubs, Tokyo FC and Tokyo Verdy. It hosts Tier 1 events on both the women’s and men’s tennis tours, was the home of Super Rugby’s Sunwolves until Covid and is the spiritual home of sumo wrestling.

London: Much as it might pain some of us to admit this to our freshly-Brexited neighbours, London does have at least a fair shout when it comes to centre of the sporting universe arguments. The first city to host the summer Olympics three times; home to fully six of the 20 Premier League teams and another six more in the English league pyramid; Wembley and Twickenham as towering national HQs; the home of cricket with Lord’s…and the Oval there for company too; Wimbledon; the Boat Race; Epsom races; the biggest NFL hub outside of the US; the adopted home of darts. We have to (grudgingly) admit, it’s a formidable resumé.

Paris: The French capital will follow London’s lead in just three years when it hosts a summer Olympics for the third time. While no amount of Qatari billions pumped into PSG can see it match London for sheer footballing pedigree (and volume), it has hosted two World Cup finals. Throw in a Rugby World Cup final for good measure with another to come in 2023 plus the big spenders of Stade Francais and Racing 92. The Tour de France may be largely ceremonial by the time it reaches Parisian cobbles but that backdrop is what makes it cycling’s most iconic coronation. Roland-Garros and Longchamp are equally bywords for the most prestigious stages and prizes in tennis and horse racing.

New York: Boston and Philadelphia may well run it close but, as it has a habit of doing in most things, New York comes out on top of rundown of US sports cities. It remains somewhat remarkable that it hasn’t hosted an Olympic Games (upstate Lake Placid, N.Y. has hosted the winter version twice) but New York has plenty to keep it ticking over without the five-ring circus. With 11 teams across the five major US sports — Major League Baseball, the NFL, the NBA, the NHL and MLS — it is by far the most saturated city Stateside. Throw in Grand Slam tennis, the world’s biggest marathon, the mecca of boxing, courses like Bethpage Black, Winged Foot and Shinnecock Hills hosting US Opens, USPGA Championships and Ryder Cups, Triple Crown racing at Belmont Park…we could keep going. In the sleepless city, sports tends to do just that.