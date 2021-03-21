New Hockey World Cup qualification event gives Ireland chance to earn place

Ireland’s men will now have a chance to qualify for the 2023 Hockey World Cup in India following an amendment by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) over the process.

In December, head coach Mark Tumilty had labelled the process a “complete and utter shambles” when it looked like his side would be out of the running without even hitting a ball.

Due to Covid-19's impact on the international calendar, the FIH changed the process with all seven European tickets on offer set to come via this summer’s continental championships, rather than via a mix of the European Championships and another qualification event.

That left Ireland on the outside due to their relegation from the top tier of European hockey in 2019. As such, Hockey Ireland was among numerous national federations to canvas against this and the FIH relented, creating a new European qualifier event.

This competition will feature the bottom three finishers from June’s 'A division' along with the top five from the 'B division' which Ireland take part in next August. From this eight-team tournament, two tickets to the World Cup will be on offer.

For Tumilty, it will give this summer’s campaign a much bigger focus while it could see a number of players hold off on retirement, admitting some key players were weighing up their options depending on the outcome of this process.

For Ireland’s women, the move is a mixed blessing. Previously, a top-six finish in the Europe’s top tier would have confirmed a place at 2022’s World Cup.

Now, Ireland have two shots at qualification but it is a more complex equation. Now, only a top-three finish will absolutely assure a place at the World Cup but, with Spain and the Netherlands hosting jointly, fifth place could suffice.

Only one ticket to the main event will be on offer from the secondary qualifier which will feature three teams from the 'A division' and the top five from the second tier.