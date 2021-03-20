'A brilliant teammate and a great friend': Former Ireland captain Gary Wilson retires

Former Ireland cricket captain Gary Wilson announced his retirement from the sport after a 16-year international career yesterday.

Wilson was captain of the T20 squad, who in 2018 qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020, which was postponed and will take place this October after being postponed last year.

The Belfast man also had and a successful first-class career that spanned English county and Irish inter-provincial cricket playing for Surrey and Derbyshire in the UK and North West Warriors domestically. He will take up the new full-time role as Head Coach and Pathway Manager with his province.

Wilson, 35, made his international debut for Ireland in June 2005 against the MCC and appeared 292 times for the senior side – the third most capped Irish international in history.

A very accomplished middle-order batter, Wilson registered 5,959 runs for Ireland, hitting one century and 30 fifties – his highest score being 113 v Netherlands in 2010.

“Gary has enjoyed a long and very successful cricket career, and has put in many fine on-field performances for Ireland since 2005," Ireland head coach, Graham Ford, said.

"During recent times he has also made valuable contributions as a leader and has played a big part in helping younger players find their feet at international level.”

Ford said that Wilson staying in the sport in Ireland is good for the game on these shores.

“It is disappointing to learn that we will no longer have his playing and leadership qualities within the national squad, but thankfully, there is a decidedly positive side to this news.

"Gary now takes on a very important role within our cricketing system and I have no doubt that he will positively impact on many cricketers, ensuring that exciting young talent is identified and well prepared for the challenges of inter-provincial and international cricket. I congratulate the North West Cricket Union on a very good and positive appointment.”

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie added: “Gary was a brilliant teammate and a great friend to have - a guy who you would never hesitate to chat to about anything on or off the field.

“He was one of those people who - every time he pulled on the jersey - wore his heart on his sleeve, always leading by example in everything we were trying to do as a team. Within the set-up, he was one who would always offer to help develop the next crop of young Irish cricketers.

“I have no doubt he will be a successful coach and I’m looking forward to seeing his progress. We are very fortunate to have someone like Gary still involved in Irish cricket - and long may it continue."