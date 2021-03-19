Katie Taylor to fight Natasha Jonas in Olympic rematch

The champ then plans to turn her attentions to attempt to win world titles in a third weight class, according to promoter Eddie Hearn
Katie Taylor, pictured with her belts and Natasha Jonas, after beating Delfine Persoon. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 19:00
Declan Taylor

Katie Taylor will box Natasha Jonas in a rematch of the London 2012 Olympic quarter-final on May 1 before attempting to win world titles in a third weight class.

The 34-year-old will put her IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO lightweight titles on the line against the Liverpudlian as part of a pay-per-view show topped by Dereck Chisora's heavyweight clash with Joseph Parker.

It will be a rerun of their Olympic showdown which famously registered the loudest noise of any event at the entire Games. Taylor won 26-15 at the ExCeL Arena that day en route to her gold medal.

Hopes of a professional rematch in the paid code were dashed back in 2018 when Jonas was beaten by Vivane Obenauf but the 36-year-old southpaw has steadily rebuilt and put herself in the frame for a crack at Taylor's belts when she drew with super-featherweight world champion Terri Harper in August.

Now Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed their rematch and revealed that victory will likely set up an opportunity to fight for the welterweight crown.

Hearn said: “When Katie Taylor turned pro and Natasha Jonas turned pro, everyone said that fight was inevitable. But when Jonas suffered a defeat it looked finished.

“She came back with such a great performance against Terri Harper and I think Natasha Jonas has earned this shot. Taylor feels like this is a great opponent for her and people want to see this fight.

“If she can overcome this hurdle then she has Jessica McCaskill who is undisputed at 147lbs as an option which would be huge.” 

Taylor already holds a victory over New Yorker McCaskill, who she faced back in 2017 at the York Hall in London. However, since that night, McCaskill has racked up five straight wins and claimed all four welterweight titles by way of a famous victory over Norwegian great Cecilia Braekhus.

Hearn added: “It was a good fight back then, one of Katie's toughest fights, and Jessica has gone on to prove herself as a two-weight world champion. She was unified at 140lbs and now undisputed at 147lbs.

“Katie wants to keep going for another four or five years so it is up to us to keep presenting her with opportunities that excite her. That one would, but she has to beat Jonas first.”

