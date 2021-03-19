Rás Tailteann will not be staged in 2021

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 01:00
Colm O’Connor

Rás Tailteann organisers have cancelled this year's event and are instead focusing all their efforts on the 2022

Cáirde Rás Tailteann Race Director Eugene Moriarty said the difficult decision was reached in 'consultation with our many stakeholders and crucially our valued volunteers'.

It is a bitter blow for the event which didn't go ahead in 2019 due to a lack of sponsorship and was then wiped from the calendar in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic - despite officials attempting to stage the race later in the year.

He explained that: "Whilst we are exceptionally disappointed to be put in this position again, effectively for the third time in 12 months. The uncertainty in relation to the availability and reopening of hospitality due to Covid-19 restrictions, plus the challenges facing the roll out of vaccinations to the wider population in time for June, coupled with the risks currently emerging in the form of new variants of the Covid 19 virus, significantly informed our decision process."

He added that: "the silver lining to this turn of events for all of us is that it has now given us more time to consider a return to the traditional length of the event. While the plan is still to utilise the 2020/21 route as published. We are going to assess the addition of extra stages to the current route. 

"To potentially return An Rás closer to its historical, increasingly unique and rare 8-day format on the world stage and of course we would never rule out a return to UCI status if it could be achieved post Covid. Clearly though, there remain many elements that need to fall into place over the next 12 months for this to be successful.’’ 

Gerard Campbell, Route Designer expanded further by saying “that in designing this route originally, we had an eye to making it as flexible as possible to accommodate the potential for changes. The overarching goal still is to cater primarily for domestic national level competitors and Internationals of the same calibre, regardless of length of the event, but to incorporate more innovative elements into the route that we know have worked exceptionally well in the past for competitors, spectators, sponsors and crucially the stage end locations’’.

Promoted under Cycling Ireland rules,  the race receives financial support from Sport Ireland.

