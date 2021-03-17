‘Queen of the Nurburgring’ and ex-Top Gear host Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51

She first joined Jeremy Clarkson on the BBC show Top Gear in 2004 and became part of the presenting team when Chris Evans revamped the programme in 2016
‘Queen of the Nurburgring’ and ex-Top Gear host Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51

Racing driver and Top Gear presenter Sabine Schmitz has died at the age of 51 (Andrew Matthews/PA))

Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 10:09
PA

Sabine Schmitz, the only female winner of the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, has died at the age of 51.

The Top Gear presenter revealed last year that she had been dealing with a rare form of cancer since 2017.

German race track Nurburgring said in a statement: “The Nurburgring has lost its most famous female racing driver.

“Sabine Schmitz passed away far too early after a long illness.

“We will miss her and her cheerful nature. Rest in peace Sabine!”

Adenau-born Schmitz’s first triumph at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring came in 1996 with Johannes Scheid and Hans Widmann in the BMW M3.

Sabine Schmitz was part of the BBC show’s Top Gear presenting team (BBC)

She won again the following year with Scheid, Hans-Jurgen Tiemann and Peter Zakowski.

Schmitz, who was widely known as ‘Queen of the Nurburgring’, later impressed with her own team Frikadelli Racing, which she had founded with her husband Klaus Abbelen.

She first joined Jeremy Clarkson on the BBC show Top Gear in 2004 and became part of the presenting team when Chris Evans revamped the programme in 2016.

Formula One paid tribute by saying on Twitter: “We are all deeply saddened to hear that Sabine Schmitz has passed away.

“An incredible talent and wonderful person who made us all smile. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.”

The FIA’s Women in Motorsport commission added: “Such sad news about Sabine Schmitz, Queen of the Nurburgring. Our sincere condolences to all her family and friends.”

More in this section

Paul Pollock 12/8/2018 'It’s one of my biggest regrets in running': Olympic pain fuelling Paul Pollock's Tokyo dream
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury sign two-fight deal to unify titles – Eddie Hearn Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury sign two-fight deal to unify titles – Eddie Hearn
Lifestyle Sports - adidas Dublin Marathon 2008 High-performance athletes seeking psychological supports due to lockdowns
schmitzpa-source#motorsportplace: ukplace: scotland
Ireland v Great Britain - SoftCo Series Hockey International

Hockey: Honours even as Ireland concede late to Great Britain

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up