Hockey: Honours even as Ireland concede late to Great Britain

Softco Series: Ireland 1 (R Upton) Great Britain 1 (I Petter)

Having never beaten Great Britain in an international context before Sunday, Roisin Upton’s 51st-minute penalty stroke had Ireland dreaming of a second win in three days only for Izzy Petter to provide the reality check.

As it was, it ended honours even on all counts with the uncapped Softco Series shared on wins, losses, draws, and goals scored after four busy days at Queen’s University.

In the analysis, coach Sean Dancer can probably look at game three as the most complete performance such was Ireland’s control and dominance for long periods against the reigning Olympic champions.

That is for the bigger picture with Tokyo in the summer the long game. But a limited return from 13 penalty corners and the concession four minutes from the final hooter will rankle.

Ireland's Katie Mullan dejected. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Anna O’Flanagan twice unlocked areas of the circle to get a snap-shot off in the first quarter to signal the Green Army intent while three corners before the end of the first quarter reflected the flow of the game.

GB – using largely the same squad for all three games – stuttered to find any real rhythm, a product of Upton and Megan Frazer’s front-marking that lopped off any momentum at source while they missed Anna Toman’s overlapping right-wing runs.

Ireland, meanwhile, were fresher with Muckross youngster Sarah McAuley producing a remarkably assured performance in just her second outing with the side.

The third quarter led to several more Irish penalty corners but none overly threatened until a right-post variation nine minutes from time led to the stroke. Sarah Hawkshaw’s deflection into Michelle Carey’s path was somehow denied by Maddie Hinch’s incredible reflexes but the ball dribbled onto Giselle Ansley’s foot behind her and a penalty stroke was awarded.

Ireland's Roisin Upton celebrates scoring a goal with Katie Mullan and Nicci Daly. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

For a third successive day, Upton stepped up and, this time, wrong-footed Hinch who anticipated the Limerick woman would go left yet again, flicking high instead to the right corner.

But Ireland were unable to maintain the advantage as GB finally found some flow and they got their equaliser from a veritable present as a pass across goal fell directly to Petter. She dodged left and clipped the ball by Ayeisha McFerran into the bottom corner.

Ireland: A McFerran, Z Malseed, R Upton, K Mullan, S McCay, L Tice, N Carroll, C Watkins, S Hawkshaw, A O'Flanagan, S McAuley.

Subs: M Carey, M Frazer, G O'Flanagan, N Daly, H Matthews, S Torrans, N Carey, D Duke.

Great Britain: M Hinch S Robertson, I Petter, L Owsley, F Crackles, E Rayer, S McCallin, L Unsworth, G Balsdon, H Pearne-Webb, A Costello.

Subs: G Ansley, J Hunter, S Evans, S Townsend, L Wilkinson, S Heesh, E Burge.

Umpires: R Abbott, L Coughlan.