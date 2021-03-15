Irish hockey team making most of moment in the limelight

Sunday’s 2-1 win over Great Britain managed to be both hugely significant and yet insignificant at the same time.

It was Ireland’s first win over GB in an international setting as Chloe Watkins and Roisin Upton overturned a half-time deficit against the Olympic champions.

The side greeted the win with a stirring rendition of quirky team anthem, the Lighthouse Family’s mid-90s hit High.

With the sides due to meet again in Tokyo later this summer in the group stages, it felt psychologically notable; another first ticked off for the World Cup silver medalists as they build to their first Olympic campaign.

And yet, for context, the uncapped match will not register in any official record books; Watkins and Upton’s memorable goals will not be listed on their personal tallies and no world ranking points were on the line. Such was Britain’s social media uninterest, their accounts chose not to post the result nor promote live streams available on both BBC NI and RTÉ on game day, preferring instead to let men’s international Alan Forsyth recount an admittedly humourous story about his mammy on Mother’s Day.

But, with RTÉ chucking a full studio pre- and post-match production at it, preluded by Elaine Buckley’s epic tone-setting opener, this presented a window of opportunity.

In normal times, with the Airtricity League and national football and hurling leagues on the go, an uncapped friendly would scarcely get a one-camera fix-up, let alone a stage on free-to-air television.

Outside of the World Cup and Olympic qualifiers, the last live hockey on Irish screens was back in 2008 for the Setanta Trophy.

That is why skipper Katie Mullan spoke so enthusiastically about reacquainting the Irish public with the hockey bandwagon in time for the Tokyo Olympics after a forgotten 2020.

It mattered far more than the countless other “friendlies”, as Mullan attested to afterwards. “The character in the second half was second to none. I am just so proud of our performance. In the second half, there was nothing that was going to stop us. The workrate was phenomenal and I think it was quite close to [tournament intensity].

“We haven’t played hockey for a long time so these matches are so valuable for us to prepare for the Europeans and the Olympics. We have to treat them that way. The quality was definitely at that standard and I hope everyone at home enjoyed watching.”

The Softco Series concludes on Tuesday at 3pm at Queen’s University with game three being streamed via the RTÉ and BBC NI players.