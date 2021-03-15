High-performance athletes seeking psychological supports due to lockdowns

There has been a significant increase in the number of high-performance athletes and staff seeking psychological supports in recent months, according to Liam Harbison, Director of the Sport Ireland Institute.

Speaking at the launch of the 2020 Sport Ireland Institute review, Harbison said the surge in demand this year has shown that "there certainly is an impact of prolonged lockdowns on the (high-performance) community."

"We have noticed in the last two or three months an increase in demand for psych services both on the performance side but also on the clinical side and we're looking to create more resources in those areas," he said.

"I know a number of requests have come in to increase the resources available. I'd imagine it's increased around 20 percent. There are concerns, there are anxieties around Covid."

In research conducted late last year by Dr. Kate Kirby, head of Psychology at the Sport Ireland Institute, along with Dr. Tadhg McIntrye of UL, just 40% of athletes in GAA, rugby and Olympic sports said they were "thriving" during the pandemic, with 31% "coping" and 28% "languishing".

Meanwhile, almost 83% of elite Irish athletes have said they will take the Covid-19 vaccine, with a little over 4% saying they won't and just under 13% saying they don't know.

The question was posed to them in December last year in a survey conducted by Sport Ireland Institute in association with the Olympic Federation of Ireland and the findings were released in the Sport Ireland 2020 annual review today.

"We need to test that again but ultimately that was before the third wave and in wave one or two we didn't know many people affected by Covid, but in the third wave I think many people know someone," said Harbison. "With the rollout of the vaccine, our sense is the (athletes' desire to take it) has increased since then. Athletes seem willing to take the vaccine."

Harbison noted that Irish athletes were keen not to jump the queue ahead of vulnerable citizens, though he believes it may be possible for the Olympic team to receive the vaccine before travelling to the Tokyo Games in July.

"The IOC has been clear and it's well known it will not be mandatory for attending the Games, he said.

"We're hopeful the natural rollout will mean the team has been vaccinated by the time it travels to Tokyo."

From his dealings with those in the Olympic community both in Ireland and internationally, Harbison remains confident the Games will go ahead.

"It will be a very different Games, with little time for the athletes pre- and post-competition. It does look like there may not be overseas visitors and it'll be a very different experience for everyone with athletes very much restricted to the village and the competition venues, but a Games taking place for athletes who prepared for four or five years is better than no Games taking place."

Despite the lack of access to facilities for many of Ireland's best during the first lockdown last year - with the Sport Ireland campus closed for 75 days in 2020 - athlete sentiment towards the quality, access and availability of performance support services grew in 2020.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD said: “The value of the Sport Ireland Institute to our high performance athletes and their National Governing Bodies was never more evident than the response to the immense challenges for the high performance community during the Covid-19 pandemic and the unprecedented postponement of the Olympic & Paralympic Games. Sport has shown incredible resilience over the last twelve months and our high performance athletes will play an important role in providing hope and inspiration to us all in the important months ahead.”

Sport Ireland Chief Executive John Treacy said: "Despite the many challenges in 2020, the Institute has retained a sharp focus on preparing athletes for the Tokyo Games this Summer in partnership with the Olympic Federation of Ireland and Paralympics Ireland. Indeed, we are confident that Ireland’s performance potential at the Games this Summer remains undiminished due to the ongoing pandemic. As evidenced in the report published today, the early, informed and trusted sharing of information and advice from January 2020 provided a reassuring and essential support to the system. In addition, the swift adoption of digital support to athletes and the swift distribution of S&C equipment to athletes’ homes ensured that they could maintain training during the very uncertain early days of the pandemic. I would like to pay tribute to the professionalism and commitment of the Institute team during 2020, particularly ensuring continuity and professional care for the athletes we support during the most testing of years."