Sir Bradley Wiggins calls for new investigation into Richard Freeman affair

Sir Bradley Wiggins calls for new investigation into Richard Freeman affair

Sir Bradley Wiggins has called for another investigation into the ordering of testosterone to British Cycling headquarters in 2011 (David Davies/PA)

Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 10:26
Nolan Phillips

Sir Bradley Wiggins has called for a fresh investigation into the Richard Freeman affair but does not believe the testosterone the doctor ordered was to dope a rider.

That was the finding last week of a long-running medical tribunal into the former British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor’s conduct, which could lead to him being deemed unfit to practise medicine.

Dr Freeman had claimed he ordered Testogel in 2011 for former performance director Shane Sutton but that was dismissed by the tribunal, leading to a frenzy of questions about who the drug was intended for and who else might have known about it.

Dr Freeman was also at the centre of the controversies surrounding Wiggins’ use of the drug triamcinolone during his career and the mystery package delivered to the Criterium du Dauphine in 2011.

Speaking on his Eurosport podcast, Wiggins said: “This whole charge that they (the Testogel sachets) were for a rider, I don’t think anyone was in that game for doing s*** like that, or stupid enough. You’d get caught the amount of times you were tested.

“What exactly happened? Someone must know. ‘Oh s***, accidentally a load of testosterone gel’s come in.’ You’re jeopardising your duty of care towards athletes, people’s kids, husbands and wives.

“People who are in there, in this great British system which has won all these Olympic medals over the years, funded by public money – that is not good enough.”

Dr Freeman is also facing two UK Anti-Doping charges regarding the Testogel and both British Cycling and Ineos Grenadiers – formerly Team Sky – have said they will cooperate with that investigation, while Sutton expressed hope it will get to the bottom of what really happened.

Wiggins said: “There needs to be more of an explanation. Who were they for then? What the bloody hell were they for? I don’t think for one minute they were for any rider. That wasn’t the type of system that was run.

“Of course, that leaves this cloud, I understand that and it makes a bloody good story as well. But this one is a bit different. There’s something else going on and someone knows something, and I don’t quite know what the hell is going on. But it needs a follow-up now.

“There should be another investigation and I think that’s probably the best way to do it.”

The tribunal resumes in Manchester on Wednesday.

More in this section

Marvin Hagler and the Irish rugby connection Marvin Hagler and the Irish rugby connection
Ireland v Great Britain - SoftCo Series Hockey International Chloe Watkins and Roisin Upton fire Ireland to victory over Olympic champions Great Britain
Sam Bennett File Photo Sam Bennett takes positives - but no jersey - from Paris-Nice
freemanpa-sourceplace: uk
Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints - NFL International Series - Wembley Stadium

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announces retirement

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up