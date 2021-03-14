Sam Bennett takes positives - but no jersey - from Paris-Nice

Ireland’s Sam Bennett had a very eventful final weekend of Paris-Nice as he continued the build-up towards his major early-season goal next Saturday - Milan-San Remo.

The 30-year old Deceuninck-QuickStep sprinter enjoyed a brilliant ‘Race to the Sun’, winning two stages, wearing the leader’s yellow jersey and he even managed to get in Saturday’s 13-man breakaway in service of his Italian teammate Mattia Cattaneo.

Though he scooped up some points in the fight for the green jersey, it ultimately proved futile as he was expectedly dropped as the stage reached the higher slopes towards the finish where eventual runner-up Primoz Roglič claimed his third win of the week.

Bennett ended the race second in the green jersey points classification to Roglič who himself had a rather dramatic and devastating final day.

“It was good training for next weekend,” said Bennett of Saturday’s ride in the break. “But also I wanted to do a good ride for Cattaneo and get him as far as possible into the final climb, ahead of the peloton.

“So I just tried to do my best for him, it’s not often I can give back to the guys so when I had the opportunity, I went deep,” he added, explaining while he also took maximum points at the intermediate sprint, the race was too hilly for him to win the green jersey.

On Saturday, Slovenian, Roglic, riding for Team Jumbo Visma blitzed everyone to give himself a 52-second advantage on GC going into the shortened final day on Sunday.

But disaster struck when he crashed twice in quick succession and with no teammates, he lost over three minutes on the stage winner, Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo), and dropped to 15th on General Classification.

Roglič suffered torn bib shorts on both sides as well as nasty road rash to his hips but revealed in a post-race interview that he also suffered the shoulder injury early on in the day.

“How to say it? It's not the stage we were hoping for," Roglič said. “I did some mistakes today. With the first one I dislocated the left shoulder and then one more time…” he trailed off when talking about the second crash.

“I just gave it all but unfortunately couldn't catch the first guys anymore. It's a little pity but we'll go on to the next [races].” German Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won for the second year in-a-row.

Bennett crossed the line 1:39 down and finished 79th overall, 46:45 down overall.