Former British Cycling doctor calls doping ruling ‘unbelievable’

Former British Cycling doctor calls doping ruling ‘unbelievable’
Dr Richard Freeman insists he has never doped a rider (Eleanor Crooks/PA)
Sun, 14 Mar, 2021 - 00:31
James Whelan

Former British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor Richard Freeman insists he has “never doped a rider” after revealing his shock at the ruling of a Medical Practitioners Tribunal over him ordering banned testosterone.

Dr Freeman had admitted 18 of 22 charges against him relating to the ordering of a package of Testogel to British Cycling headquarters in 2011, but denied the central charge regarding its purpose.

After a hearing lasting more than two years, decisions on the contested charges were issued by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service on Friday.

Richard Freeman worked for British Cycling and Team Sky (Tim Goode/PA)

The tribunal found Dr Freeman had ordered testosterone knowing or believing it was to dope a rider.

In making its decision, the tribunal said Dr Freeman’s evidence was “implausible” and “dishonest” and that his conduct was “incapable of innocent explanation”.

Dr Freeman claimed he had been bullied into ordering the testosterone to treat former performance director Shane Sutton’s erectile dysfunction, which the Australian strenuously denied on an explosive day of testimony in 2019.

Sutton stormed out before completing his evidence, calling Dr Freeman a liar and a “spineless individual”, but the tribunal found him to be a credible and consistent witness.

Key points

  • Dr Freeman admitted 18 of 22 charges
  • Denied he had ordered Testogel for the purposes of doping
  • Claimed order was to treat Shane Sutton’s erectile dysfunction
  • Former performance director Sutton strenuously denied claim
  • Tribunal found Testogel order was made knowing or believing it was to be given to a rider for the purposes of doping.
  • Tribunal will sit next week to determine sanctions.

In a lengthy interview with the Mail On Sunday, Dr Freeman again maintained he was not a doper.

“It’s so disappointing. It’s unbelievable,” Dr Freeman said of the tribunal’s ruling.

“I have never doped a rider in my life. I’m still to see any evidence of who this rider supposedly was.

“I accept there are people who don’t believe me. They will say I’ve lied and changed my story and can’t trust anything I say. I’ve admitted to those lies.”

“And, yes, I deserved the GMC tribunal, but I can say with a clear conscience that I didn’t order Testogel knowing or believing it was for cheating.”

Dr Freeman added: “I’m still shocked at this verdict. I’ve made plenty of mistakes, but I’m not a doping doctor.”

The tribunal will sit again next week to assess whether Dr Freeman’s fitness to practice is impaired because of his misconduct.

Dr Freeman is also facing two UKAD charges regarding the ordering of the testosterone.

More in this section

Boxing great 'Marvellous' Marvin Hagler dies at 66 Boxing great 'Marvellous' Marvin Hagler dies at 66
Murray Walker dies aged 97 The voice of Formula One, Murray Walker, passes away
PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games - Preview Day One IOC president believes boycotting Beijing Winter Olympics would achieve nothing
freemanpa-sourceplace: uk
BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2007

Lewis Hamilton: Murray Walker’s ‘iconic voice’ made Formula One ‘exciting’

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up