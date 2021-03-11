Sam Bennett takes his second victory of Paris-Nice with stage five win

Bennett, who also won the opening stage, complained that rivals had been trying to block his path late in the 200km stage from Vienne.
Sam Bennett takes his second victory of Paris-Nice with stage five win

Sam Bennett of Ireland wearing the green jersey of best sprinter, celebrates on the podium after winning the first stage of the Paris Nice cycling race over 166km last week. Picture: AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 16:19

Irish sprinter Sam Bennett took his second victory of Paris-Nice as he won Thursday’s stage five in Bollene.

Bennett was made to fight for position on the approach to the sprint but once the Deceuninck-QuickStep rider lit it up, no-one else could get close as he won by a bike length from Nacer Bouhanni.

Bennett, who also won the opening stage, complained that rivals had been trying to block his path late in the 200km stage from Vienne.

“The guys were incredible today,” he said. “I was suffering in the last few kilometres. I don’t know what it is – people won’t let me follow my own train here.

“It’s frustrating. I got back on before the last roundabout but it was a very hard final and I didn’t think I’d hold out to the line. The guys did an incredible job and I’m proud I could finish it off.”

Jumbo-Visma’s Primoz Roglic leads the race by 31 seconds from Max Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe going into the more testing final three days.

However, changes are expected to be announced to the upcoming route, with authorities in Nice calling for Sunday’s planned finale on the Promenade des Anglais to be moved due to an ongoing lockdown.

At Tirreno-Adriatico, defending champion Simon Yates lost more than a minute on stage two, having joined a breakaway group that was swallowed up on the final climb to Chiusdino.

The Team BikeExchange rider was caught inside the final kilometre of the 7.5km rise to the line as a pack led by the Ineos Grenadiers’ Geraint Thomas stepped up the pace.

Thomas was chasing down Joao Almeida, but in doing so provided the perfect lead-out for the Portuguese’s Deceuninck-QuickStep team-mate Julian Alaphilippe to take the stage win.

Jumbo-Visma’s Wout Van Aert continues to lead overall, four seconds ahead of Alaphilippe, with Thomas 13th overall, 14 seconds back.

Team BikeExchange’s Yates now sits in 58th, one minute 34 seconds down.

More in this section

Irish Sport Suspended Due To Coronavirus Irish athletes isolating after positive Covid test following European indoors
Racing sport car Killarney and District Motor Club officials withdraw appeal against €5,000 fine
Ireland v Canada - FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier Zoe Wilson to miss Tokyo Olympics after ACL surgery
PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games - Preview Day One

IOC will pay for Covid-19 vaccinations for some Olympic and Paralympic athletes

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up