Shirley McCay hopes to end lengthy wait for win against Great Britain

Shirley McCay hopes Ireland can defeat Great Britain for the first time in her extensive career this weekend as the two Olympic sides meet in a three-game Softco Series at Queen’s University.

Indeed, the World Cup silver medalist was in the early stages of her incredible 305-cap run in green when GB last came to these shores in 2008 for the Setanta Trophy.

Since then, all meetings have been on the road and McCay is delighted to finally play Great Britain on home turf, albeit without a potentially large crowd as the Road to Tokyo builds momentum. While the games are uncapped with both sides naming panels of 25, the Omagh woman says there is no such thing as a friendly when they are involved.

“It’s good to have them come over this side of the water,” she told the Irish Examiner, adding tongue-in-cheek: “The fact they haven’t been over in 13 years perhaps says a lot about a lack of desire to want to play us considering we are just a 50-minute flight away.

“I don’t think we have beaten them in my time which has been a good few occasions, both in tournaments and friendlies so it would be a good time to get one over on them.

“Having the reigning Olympic champions on home soil and not being able to get people out to support is sad but it is the reality.”

To that end, skipper Katie Mullan has lauded the work done to get the games broadcast on BBC Northern Ireland and RTÉ to help reconnect with their new fanbase from the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Olympic qualifiers.

Of course, 2020 saw their public profile all but disappear with no matches on the horizon, but McCay says the side is tipping along nicely, especially after January’s series win over Spain in Malaga.

The downside, though, was an ACL injury for Zoe Wilson sustained in the fifth game there which has ruled her out of June’s European Championships and the Olympics.

It means opportunity knocks for Muckross youngster Sarah McAuley who has been drafted into the central panel as has Tipperary’s Caoimhe Perdue. Róisín Upton is also available as she manages an ongoing hip niggle.

The games will be played on Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday and will be shown on the BBC iPlayer and the RTÉ Player.

IRELAND SQUAD for GB series (March 13-16): Beth Barr (Belfast Harlequins), Michelle Carey (UCD), Niamh Carey (UCD), Naomi Carroll (Catholic Institute), Lizzie Colvin (Belfast Harlequins), Nicci Daly (Loreto), Deirdre Duke (Old Alex), Nikki Evans (Old Alex), Megan Frazer (Belfast Harlequins), Sarah Hawkshaw (Railway Union), Zara Malseed (Ards), Hannah Matthews (Loreto), Sarah McAuley (Muckross), Shirley McCay (Pegasus), Ayeisha McFerran (SV Kampong), Hannah McLoughlin (UCD), Katie Mullan (Ballymoney), Lizzie Murphy (Loreto), Anna O’Flanagan (Muckross), Grace O’Flanagan (Railway Union), Lena Tice (Old Alex), Sarah Torrans (Loreto), Róisín Upton (Catholic Institute), Chloe Watkins (Monkstown).