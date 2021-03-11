Irish athletes isolating after positive Covid test following European indoors

Irish athletes returning from last weekend’s European Championships face a nervous wait in the days ahead after a member of the team tested positive for Covid-19.

The athlete, who was in action last Saturday, returned a positive PCR test after returning home and as a result, all team members who were close contacts are currently self-isolating for a period of 10 days from March 8, the day the final batch of Irish athletes travelled home.

All athletes tested negative before leaving Poland and after arriving home, with a subsequent test required after five days, many of which were conducted yesterday with others being carried out today.

Several other teams were hit with similar situations, with four Ukrainian athletes forced to quarantine in Torun following positive tests before departure, and two staff members with the French team also forced to remain in Poland to self-isolate. The entire British squad was also forced to quarantine for 10 days after arriving home when one member tested positive for Covid-19 using a lateral flow test, which was later confirmed via PCR method.

Last Sunday all four members of Poland’s men’s 4x400m team tested positive and were ruled out of the final, while Poland’s star 60m sprinter Ewa Swoboda was among those testing positive ahead of the event. Ireland’s Darragh McElhinney was also unable to travel to Torun after a positive test just days before the championships, despite testing negative in a follow-up test a day later. The same fate hit Belgium’s Eline Berings, who tested positive in Torun last Saturday and was ruled out of the 60m hurdles, but she was cleared to travel home after a negative test a day later.

Measures are currently being put in place to ensure athletes at the Tokyo Olympics undergo an increased amount of tests, with Inside The Games reporting that more than one positive test could be required to rule an athlete out of competition.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Olympic Committee has reached an agreement with the International Olympic Committee to make additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines available to competitors at the Olympics and Paralympics.

“We are grateful for this offer which is in the true Olympic spirit of solidarity,” said IOC President Thomas Bach, adding that for each additional dose made available the IOC would pay for two more for athletes in that country. It was reported earlier this week that the Japanese government has decided to stage the Games without overseas spectators.