Killarney and District Motor Club officials withdraw appeal against €5,000 fine

Motorsport Ireland's decision to issue the Killarney and District Motor Club with a €5,000 fine along with a 15-month ban of three club officials following an investigation into the 2019 Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally has taken another twist. The Irish Examiner understands the Killarney club has withdrawn its appeal and has agreed to meet with four officials from Motorsport Ireland. Two of the three officials banned have also withdrawn their individual appeals. Although there is no fixed date for this meeting (due to Covid-19 restrictions) it seems it will be at a Limerick venue. Last October, the MI’s Motor Sport Council considered the report of the joint Rally Commission and Safety Commission into the running of the event that found there was a breach of the rules. The purpose of the investigation was to determine why the emergency services were not deployed to the scene of an accident on the second run over Moll’s Gap. The investigation subsequently uncovered other aspects that, allegedly, didn’t conform to the regulations.

The Killarney club were informed by MI that when restrictions were over, the appeal would be heard. That followed the refusal of the Killarney club to have the appeal conducted on Zoom, who claimed that they had some 18 witnesses and the virtual meeting wasn’t suitable. It appears that the club fine (€5,000) has not been paid. One of the criteria involved surrounded the Ambulance Deployment Plan that was discussed by relevant officials on the night prior to the rally. It appears that two of the club officials that were suspended and who have withdrawn their appeals, were unaware of the incident until the finish of the rally. This was because they were on another stage of the rally and due to the radio system in operation were not in direct contact at the time. Much of the accident situation was dealt with on the ground by experienced rally personnel that were not listed as officials on the day.