Ireland women's wait since September 2019 for a game continues with latest postponement

The Ireland Women’s cricket team’s preparations for two World Cup qualifiers due to be played this summer have been dealt a blow, with a planned series with Scotland postponed again.

The series was due to take place in Spain but local health authorities have extended travel restrictions on United Kingdom citizens, meaning that their opponents cannot travel to La Manga for the scheduled five-match series this month.

The games were to be Ireland Women’s first international action since September 2019.

“This is hugely frustrating for the players and staff at Cricket Ireland who have twice now within the last four months been working hard behind-the-scenes at preparing for a series against Scotland," said Richard Holdsworth, High-Performance Director for Cricket Ireland.

"The first series planned for November 2020 was postponed by Cricket Scotland on the eve of departure due to Covid-related travel issues, and now we see a similar outcome with the Scottish team once more unable to travel to Spain.

“All we can do now is to look forward, to continue to identify opportunities, and plan a revised programme for the lead up to the two World Cup qualifying tournaments this year.”

Qualification for the 2023 Women's Cricket World Cup is due to take place in Sri Lanka in June with Ireland one of 10 nations looking to book one of the two tickets to the 50-over format competition in New Zealand.

In the 20-over World Cup, Ireland are due to play in the European qualifying round in Scotland this August.