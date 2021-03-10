'Athletes adapt': Photo of living room training routine of 87-year-old Nenagh man up for world prize 

A photo of 87-year-old masters athlete Pat Naughton has been nominated among the world's best sports photographs
5 May 2020; Masters athlete Pat Naughton, age 87, trains at his home in Nenagh, Tipperary. Following directives from the Irish Government, the majority of sporting associations have suspended all organised sporting activity in an effort to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 11:36
Larry Ryan

A photo of 87-year-old Tipperary masters athlete Pat Naughton training in his living room has been nominated among the world's best sports photographs.

The shot of Naughton, captured by Sportsfile photographer Stephen McCarthy, "told the story of just how upended our collective lives were in 2020" according to judges at the prestigious World Press Photo Contest.

It is the second time Cahersiveen man McCarthy has been honoured at the awards. His iconic 'steaming scrum' picture collected second prize at the 2018 contest.

Veteran athletic Naughton would have typically maintained his training regime at the athletics track across the road from his home in Nenagh. But with sporting facilities shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he was forced to improvise. 

So every morning at his home he sprinted up and down the hallway of his bungalow and practised his form for his specialist events, including the long jump, high jump and shot put.

The pictures of his indoor routine, taken in May 2020, perfectly captured the efforts athletes went to in a difficult year to maintain their passion for sport.

Reacting to news of his nomination, McCarthy said: “It’s a privilege to be acknowledged by the World Press Photo Foundation for a second time. I am humbled to have had the opportunity to capture a unique example of how humans have adapted in these unprecedented times. I think the photograph has captured the determination of athletes in particular, in this case Pat, to maintain their training schedules in pursuit of normality in the most abnormal of times.” 

Sportsfile founder Ray McManus added: “I am really delighted for Stephen especially as it is his second time to be honoured in the World Press Photo Awards. 

"He is a dedicated photographer, a great team player and puts his heart and soul into his work every day. For us at Sportsfile the news is especially satisfying as it brings our total of World Press Photo Awards to five over the past 12 years.” 

World Press photo judge Nicole Tung noted; “What stood out most in what was an unprecedented year in our history, were the photos that really told the story of just how upended our collective lives were. It was the images that found the essence of how humanity had to adapt and evolve in a distinctly uncertain time.”

Here are some more pictures from Pat's daily routine:

 Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

 Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

 Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

 Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

