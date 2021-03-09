Sport Ireland reveal eight 'Principles for Success' to keep girls involved in sport

The report revealed eight pillars aimed to engage and connect with teenage girls and to support them to embrace sport.
Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 11:16
Joel Slattery

Sport Ireland today released their Adolescent Girls Get Active Research Report, which was undertaken to discover how to encourage teenage girls, particularly those currently disengaged with sport and exercise, to take part in regular physical activity.

“Evidence shows that participation levels plummet during adolescence with just 7% of girls aged 14-15 meeting the recommended physical activity levels," said Dr Una May, director of participation and ethics at Sport Ireland.

2We also know that girls who are active in their teenage years and develop a love of sport are much more likely to establish a life-long relationship with sport and exercise in to adulthood.

"By really understanding the motivations and attitudes of teenage girls we can now confidently review existing programmes to enhance appeal and relevance for the target audience."

Sport Ireland Women in Sport Lead, Nora Stapleton added: “There are many organisations, researchers and others who are working in this space to try and develop interventions to encourage teenage girls to be more active, or to simply stem the dropout rate from sport.

"I hope that this document can support the work that they are doing."

The eight 'Principles for Success' are:

  • No judgement
  • Invoke excitement
  • Clear emotional reward
  • Open eyes to what is there
  • Build on existing habits
  • Give girls a voice and choice
  • Champion what’s in it for them
  • Expand image of what ‘sporty’ looks like

“We are delighted to be able to present the sector with this hugely important body of research and the tangible principles that they can now take and adopt in their work," said Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy.

"It is important to recognise that disengaged girls may simply need different or adapted pathways and approaches to attract and sustain their interest in sport and physical activity."

