Jack Chambers threatens funding cuts for sports failing to meet gender balance targets

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers has said he has a “real difficulty” with grant funding being allocated to National Governing Bodies who are “still way off” having 30% female representation on their boards.

Addressing a Sport Ireland ‘Women in Sport Leadership’ webinar, Minister Chambers said consideration will be given to the introduction of gender quotas if sporting organisations fail to rectify the poor representation of women on their boards.

He warned sporting bodies that this underrepresentation of women could become a determining factor in the future allocation of public funds.

One of the key targets of the Government’s National Sports policy is to achieve a minimum 30% gender balance in board membership of funded sports bodies.

The most recent update provided by Sport Ireland in December of last year shows 32 sporting bodies have achieved the target of at least 30% female representation on their board, up from 24 in March of 2020.

However, there are a greater number of National Governing Bodies - 34 - that are falling below the 30% mark. Included in this group of NGBs who have so far failed to achieve 30% female representation on their board are the GAA (11%), FAI (25%), and IRFU (8%).

The IRFU is one of 12 NGBs reporting 10% female representation or less on their boards. American Football Ireland, Horseshoe Pitchers Association of Ireland, Bol Chumann na hÉireann, Irish Athletic Boxing Association, Irish Waterski & Wakeboard Federation, Motor Sport Ireland, and Snooker & Billiards Ireland do not have a single female on their respective boards, according to last December's update.

“We know from Sport Ireland's most recent board composition snapshot that females account for 29% of board members across the sports sector and that 32 NGBs have now achieved the 30% target, up from 19 NGBs in March 2019. This is good progress, but clearly there is still a lot of work to be done,” said Minister Chambers.

“It is disappointing that there are a number of NGBs that are still way off the 30% target and indeed some that are yet to appoint any female members to their boards.

“Improved gender balance on the boards of state bodies, enterprise, and community and voluntary associations is a major policy for our Government. We really need to see some progress by those NGBs as quickly as possible. And if we do not see progress in this area, we will have to consider the imposition of gender quotas, rather than targets through the sports action plan.

“Minster (Catherine) Martin and I agree that if there are sporting bodies who fail to take appropriate steps to address the poor representation of women on their boards, this should be considered when making decisions around the allocation of public funds.

We are accountable to the Houses of the Oireachtas for these funds and I have a real difficulty with grant funding going to sporting bodies whose boards are not representative of our society.

“I would advise those NGBs to recognise the urgency of this issue and to engage with Sport Ireland without further delay.”

The junior minister welcomed the recent decision of the Olympic Federation of Ireland to have a minimum 40% gender balance on their board: “I would encourage other sporting bodies to challenge themselves in this way.”

He described as “fragile” the increases in media coverage of women in sport, noting that “continued focus by all parties is required” to ensure these gains are maintained.

“I am also absolutely committed to the principle of parity of esteem and equality of treatment where we have women and men engaging in the same sporting activities. It is not sustainable for them to be treated differently.”

Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy, meanwhile, said there are no more excuses for sporting bodies failing to reach the 30% gender balance target.

“There is a lot of work done by the NGB sector and the Local Sports Partnerships, but a lot of work still to be done. We have been rolling out programmes all year in terms of gender diversity, we have had two seminars already in the last couple of months, and our toolkit now is rolled out so there'll be no more excuses.

We just need sporting organisations to get on with it.

“Long gone are the days when 10 male members of NGBs come in to meet us in Sport Ireland. We are glad to see that trend changing and for those NGBs that still have a long way to go, push ahead, it is time for action.”