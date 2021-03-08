Sam Bennett's time in yellow jersey ends with fifth-place finish at Paris-Nice

Sam Bennett's time in yellow jersey ends with fifth-place finish at Paris-Nice

Sam Bennett won't be too concerned about losing the yellow jersey as he would have lost it in Tuesday's time-trial stage anyway, but he will perhaps rue a missed chance at another stage win. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 16:25
Brian Canty

Sam Bennett's reign in the yellow jersey at Paris-Nice came to an end after he was narrowly beaten in a drama-filled second stage.

There was some considerable consolation for the Carrick-on-Suir rider, however, as he did pull on the green jersey as leader of the points classification.

Bennett was fifth on the day and because Australian Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) accrued a couple of intermediate sprint time bonuses during the stage - and beat Bennett in the finishing dash - he moved to the top of the general classification.

The latter won't be too concerned about losing the yellow jersey as he would have lost it in Tuesday's time-trial stage anyway, but he will perhaps rue a missed chance at another stage win.

The stage was another one for the fastmen and after taking Sunday's opener, the double stage winner from last year's Tour de France was looking for more.

The run from Oinville-sur-Montcient to Amilly was a mostly dull affair; the race splitting only slightly on the crosswinds just after the midway point before quickly coming back together.

And with no threatening breakaway to give the stage some shape, Bennett’s Deceuninck-QuickStep had a relatively stress-free day.

While Bennett held the yellow jersey starting on Monday, Matthews became equal leader on the road when he claimed time bonuses at both intermediate sprints.

It all made for a hectic finale and though Bennett was well positioned in the final kilometres, a series of crashes, hard braking, and subsequent chasing sapped whatever energy he had and when the sprint opened up, he was too far back.

He fought gallantly to the line, but Cees Bol of Team DSM was unbeatable, Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo), and the aforementioned Mathews rounding out the podium.

Bennett is now third on GC at four seconds.

More in this section

Sean Tobin running in the Men’s 3000m Final 7/3/2021 Irish athletes must react in right way to mixed bag of performances at European Indoors
Sean Tobin after the Men’s 3000m Final 7/3/2021 Sean Tobin ‘kind of embarrassed’ by European Indoor final performance
European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day 3 Session 1 Is sport safe? No cases of Covid spread on UK pitches
Sam Bennett's time in yellow jersey ends with fifth-place finish at Paris-Nice

Speedskater Liam O'Brien breaks world top 30

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up