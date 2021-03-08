Sam Bennett's time in yellow jersey ends with fifth-place finish at Paris-Nice

Sam Bennett's reign in the yellow jersey at Paris-Nice came to an end after he was narrowly beaten in a drama-filled second stage.

There was some considerable consolation for the Carrick-on-Suir rider, however, as he did pull on the green jersey as leader of the points classification.

Bennett was fifth on the day and because Australian Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) accrued a couple of intermediate sprint time bonuses during the stage - and beat Bennett in the finishing dash - he moved to the top of the general classification.

The latter won't be too concerned about losing the yellow jersey as he would have lost it in Tuesday's time-trial stage anyway, but he will perhaps rue a missed chance at another stage win.

The stage was another one for the fastmen and after taking Sunday's opener, the double stage winner from last year's Tour de France was looking for more.

The run from Oinville-sur-Montcient to Amilly was a mostly dull affair; the race splitting only slightly on the crosswinds just after the midway point before quickly coming back together.

And with no threatening breakaway to give the stage some shape, Bennett’s Deceuninck-QuickStep had a relatively stress-free day.

While Bennett held the yellow jersey starting on Monday, Matthews became equal leader on the road when he claimed time bonuses at both intermediate sprints.

It all made for a hectic finale and though Bennett was well positioned in the final kilometres, a series of crashes, hard braking, and subsequent chasing sapped whatever energy he had and when the sprint opened up, he was too far back.

He fought gallantly to the line, but Cees Bol of Team DSM was unbeatable, Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo), and the aforementioned Mathews rounding out the podium.

Bennett is now third on GC at four seconds.