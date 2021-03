Sean Tobin was bitterly disappointed after finishing 11th in the final of the men’s 3,000m at the European Indoor Championships, the Clonmel athlete clocking 7:58.11. The race was won by Jakob Ingebrigtsen in 7:48.20.

“That’s not what I wanted, I let the head go,” said Tobin. “When the tough got going I didn’t get tough. But I’m kind of embarrassed by that.

“That’s a sign I need to get stronger, but we’re on the right track. It’s a European final and we’ve three European finals for our group (the Dublin Track Club) which is a step in the right direction.

“We just have to regroup, get back to work and keep our goal going to raise the standard of Irish distance running and hopefully get runners on the podium. The Olympic Games is the big one. This is going to be forgotten in about two or three weeks.”

Sarah Lavin’s finished a fine fourth in her semi-final of the 60m hurdles, leaving her in ninth place overall. She clocked 8.07 in a race won by Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska in 7.88. Lavin smashed her personal best to advance from the heats on Saturday, from 8.13 to 8.06.

“I’ve made huge progress and I can only be happy with it,” she said. “There are lots of work-ons but I have to be pleased. Ninth isn’t too bad. I hit the last hurdle and that cost me, but hurdles are unforgiving.”

Her Emerald AC clubmate Ciara Neville clocked 7.37 to bow out of the women’s 60m semi-finals in seventh place. Earlier in the day the Limerick sprinter had also clocked 7.37 to advance automatically from her heat in fourth.

There was no joy for Molly Scott, who was unlucky not to advance after finishing seventh in 7.37, a time that would have been good enough for qualification in three of the other four heats. Joan Healy was off her best, clocking 7.46 to finish eighth in her heat.