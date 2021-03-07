Is sport safe? No cases of Covid spread on UK pitches

There has been no on-field transmission of Covid-19 in UK football, rugby union, rugby league or American football
A general view of the a Covid-19 testing facility on day three of the European Indoor Athletics Championships at Arena Torun in Torun, Poland. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sun, 07 Mar, 2021 - 16:21

There has been no on-field transmission of Covid-19 in UK football, rugby union, rugby league or American football, experts have told the Sunday Times.

Professor James Calder, the independent chairman of the government’s committee on the return of elite sport, said all cases of Covid transmission within football have come off the field.

“We have not had any cases of transmission on the pitch in football. It is what happens off the pitch, in the changing rooms, car-sharing, [not] social distancing that appears to be the risk. 

"There was concern contact sports such as rugby could have very different problems compared to football and cricket but those sports have done very good work to identify the risks on the field.” 

Dr Simon Kemp, head of sports medicine at the Rugby Football Union, confirmed there hasn't been "a single definite known case in rugby". 

"All sports think the risk of outdoor transmission is low and when you look at club transmission the risk here is among the off-field mixing.” 

Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, echoed those views: “We didn’t see the virus cross the line of scrimmage.”

Tracking of 128 cases in rugby league also showed none were transmitted on the field.

