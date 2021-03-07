Enniskeane primary school releases photo of sporting stars Phil Healy and Orla Cronin after double success

A primary school in Enniskeane was celebrating the double sporting success of its past-pupils on Saturday night.
St Mary's Central School tweeted out a photo of Phil Healy and Orla Cronin who it seems haven't changed much in terms of sporting success - Healy producing a fourth-place finish at the European Indoor Championships and Cronin receiving her first Camogie All-Star at centre-forward.
The school released a photo of the pair holding some silverware in their Enniskeane colours.
On a night in which @philhealy2 finishes 4th in a European Indoor 400m final and @OrlaCro wins an @OfficialCamogie All-Star award at centre forward, here's a throwback to their primary school days at St. Mary's NS for these two incredibly talented athletes! @KieranMcC_SS pic.twitter.com/9Tfup5xDn0— St. Mary's Central School Enniskeane (@EnniskeaneNS) March 6, 2021
