Enniskeane primary school releases photo of sporting stars Phil Healy and Orla Cronin after double success

Picture: Enniskeane N.S. Twitter.

Sun, 07 Mar, 2021 - 15:02

A primary school in Enniskeane was celebrating the double sporting success of its past-pupils on Saturday night.

St Mary's Central School tweeted out a photo of Phil Healy and Orla Cronin who it seems haven't changed much in terms of sporting success - Healy producing a fourth-place finish at the European Indoor Championships and Cronin receiving her first Camogie All-Star at centre-forward.

The school released a photo of the pair holding some silverware in their Enniskeane colours.

"On a night in which @philhealy2 finishes 4th in a European Indoor 400m final and @OrlaCro wins an @OfficialCamogie All-Star award at centre forward, here's a throwback to their primary school days at St. Mary's NS for these two incredibly talented athletes!" tweeted @EnniskeaneNS.

