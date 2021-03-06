Power's Euro Indoor dream ends

Nadia Power’s European Indoor Championships have come to an end after the 23-year-old Dubliner finished fourth in her 800m semi-final in 2:04.04, with only the top two going through.

In a race on by Poland’s Angelika Cichocka in 2:03.18, Power ran towards the front through the first half, passing 400m in a pedestrian 63.12 seconds.

Power moved to the front with 300 metres remaining and led through the bell, with 1:33 on the clock, but in the final 100m the Irishwoman had no answer to the vicious surge of Ellie Baker and Cichocka, with the Pole taking victory in 2:03.18.

It has nonetheless been a breakthrough season for Power, who twice broke the Irish indoor record in recent months, the latter time when lowering it to 2:00.98 on the same track in Torun in February, a time since bettered by Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner.

Earlier today Sean Tobin marched on to the final of the 3000m with a personal best of 7:47.30 to finish fifth in the heats, while Sarah Lavin a career-best performance in the heats of the women’s 60m hurdles, the Limerick athlete clocking a huge personal best of 8.06 to finish third and advance to tomorrow’s semi-finals.

There was no joy for the Irish trio in the men’s 60m, with Leon Reid, Israel Olatunde and Dean Adams all eliminated in the heats after clocking 6.75, 6.79 and 6.89 respectively.

“The plan was to go for it a little early and I knew it’d be risky but my strength is not kicking in the last 150, it’s making everyone hurt in the middle of the race,” said Power.

“It didn’t work today but I went for it, I learned, and I’ll have to come back and be better next time. I was just not good enough today, I want to just go away and get better for the next race.

"Everything I’ve done this season has given me more hunger, and this season really, really convinced me that I can be one of the best in the world. I know that’s crazy to say when I haven’t made a European final but I’ve made massive gains this year and I want to build on that.

“I’m very disappointed to not get through to the final, but I can reflect on how much progress I made this year. I wanted to improve my position in terms of qualifying for the Olympics so I definitely achieved that."

Cian McPhillips and Mark English also had to settle for fourth spot in their respective 800m semi-finals this evening

More details to follow.