For Bandon bullet Phil Healy, the stakes have never been higher

The fastest woman in Irish history is hoping to produce the performance of her life in this evening’s European Indoor 400m final in Torun, Poland and deliver Ireland’s first medal of the championships.

Standing in her way are three athletes who appear to be a class apart: Femke Bol and Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands along with Polish star Justyna Swiety-Ersetic. But Healy knows as well as anyone the chaos that can ensue in an indoor 400m.

In her heat yesterday, Healy powered to the front at halfway and coasted to victory in a controlled 52.00, a hundredth of a second shy of her lifetime best. In the semi-final last night, she was only second at halfway but surged to the front up the home straight, edging to victory by six thousandths of a second in 52.41.

“I could feel the other athletes around me but I wasn’t giving in, I was getting to that final,” she said. “I wasn’t in front at the bell but Shane (McCormack) told me to back myself, that I had the gears and when I was over on the far side I knew I could take her. I’m just buzzing to get out with the win.”

And now she has an opportunity that comes along once or twice in a career.

“Anything can happen in the final,” she said. “You’ve nothing to lose so I’m just looking forward to coming back out.”

In the men’s 1500m final last night Andrew Coscoran and Paul Robinson acquitted themselves well once again, finishing 7th and 10th respectively. It marked the first time since 1995 that two Irish athletes contested an indoor 1500m final at a major championships, and the ranking points gained will boost their chances of Olympic qualification.

“There’s disappointment, you don’t come in to come 10th,” said Robinson. “But where I came from, it’s been very positive. It’s seven years since I was last at a championships.”

No one in the field had an answer to the stunning pace of Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the 20-year-old Norwegian who powered to a facile victory in 3:37.56, but his elation was short-lived after he was soon disqualified for stepping inside the line on a turn. There was much controversy with a dispute about whether he had been pushed or had indeed pushed one of his competitors prior to the incident.

Marcin Lewandowski of Poland was upgraded to gold, clocking 3:38.06, with Spain’s Jesus Gomez taking silver in 3:38.47. Coscoran hit the line shortly after in 3:40.38, with his training partner Robinson clocking 3:40.74.

Teenage star Cian McPhillips announced his arrival with a stunning performance in the men’s 800m heats, the Longford 18-year-old advancing with ease to the semi-finals in 1:49.98.

“I didn’t execute it as well as I hoped but luckily I pulled it off the last lap,” said McPhillips, who said he was not nervous in his first senior championship. “Semi-finals in 800s are always brutal, but I’ll go out and see what I can do.”

Joining him is two-time European indoor medallist Mark English, who survived a close call in his heat to advance in 1:49.79. John Fitzsimons was edged out after clocking 1:51.00 to finish fifth.

Nadia Power marched on to the women’s 800m semi-finals with an assured showing in yesterday’s heats, the 23-year-old positioning herself in the leader’s slipstream and holding off late charges from behind to take second in 2:03.16.

“I was going to take it out at that pace anyway so I was delighted to see someone else do all the donkey work,” she said. “It was as straightforward as it could have been. It felt harder than it should have but I know I’ll be ready to go for the semi-final.”

Irish in action (all times Irish) Women’s 800m semi-finals: Nadia Power (6pm); Men’s 800m semi-finals: Mark English, Cian McPhillips (6:25pm); Women’s 400m final: Phil Healy (7:25pm)