Tobin and Lavin secure Sunday slots at European Indoors

Sean Tobin qualified for the 3000m final at the European Indoor Championships with an impressive performance in Torun this morning.

The Clonmel AC athlete produced a personal best of 7.47.71 which ranks as the 6th fastest ever indoor 3000m by an Irishman. His time was also the 5th fastest time of those in the final which goes to the line at 4.52pm on Sunday.

2013 European U20 silver medallist Sarah Lavin will also be back in action on Sunday as she progressed through her opening heats as an automatic qualifier in the 60m hurdles.

The Emerald AC athlete stormed to a personal best time of 8.06 to continue her blistering start to 2021. The time shattered her old PB of 8.13. Lavin will be back in the starting blocks for the semi-final on Sunday at 12.30pm.

She said afterwards: "If this can bring the slightest bit of happiness to any of my friends and family, that's what's most important. At the end of the day I'm just running and jumping over stuff, but it's really tough for everyone at the moment.

"There's always something to improve on. I don't think any athlete has the perfect race. My coach, she's a tough cookie, so I'm sure she'll have plenty to work on. No job is done yet. I'm delighted, obviously, but I just need to reset, refocus and go again."

There was no joy for the Irish in the 60m where the trio of Leon Reid, Israel Olatunde, and Dean Adams all missed out on progression. Reid, who is second on the Irish all-time list went in heat 5 and crossed the line in 5th place in a time of 6.75 which was not enough to qualify for the semi-final stage. Reid’s attention will now turn to the outdoors and Olympic qualification. Olatunde went in the 8th heat and the Irish U20/23 record holder where the UCD AC man finished in 4th place in a time of 6.79. National indoor champion Adams went in the final 60m heat of the day and Ballymena & Antrim A.C. man crossed the line in 7th place in a time of 6.89. The appearance secured Adams his first senior Irish (individual) cap at the age of 30.

In the earlier 3000m heats, Irish 3000m 2020 national indoor champion John Travers finished 8th (8:05.96) while Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrock AC) was 7th in 7:56.13.