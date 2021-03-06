Class act Joan Healy must balance work with speed

Joan Healy texted back at 4.48pm last Monday to say she could take a call any time that evening as she had finished work and training for the day.

Juggling training with a full-time job is not what you expect to hear from one of Ireland’s fastest women the week of the European indoor athletics championships, but such is the balancing act Healy has been performing for the past number of years.

The Ballineen sprinter teaches PE and Irish at Terence MacSwiney Community College in Knocknaheeny on the northside of Cork city, the day we speak being her first back in the classroom since before the Christmas break as secondary schools reopened their doors to Leaving Cert students.

All told, it was a pretty hectic Monday for the 28-year-old who competes over 60m at the European indoors tomorrow morning.

An online class in the morning was followed by a dash into school for an hour-long class with her Leaving Cert Irish students. A gym session was next on the itinerary, followed by a mandatory pre-competition Covid test, before she plonked herself back in front of the laptop at home to teach her remaining classes.

To keep her contacts minimal ahead of travelling to Poland, Monday was Healy’s first and last day in the classroom this week. And for the Leaving Cert students who had Ms Healy on their timetable first day back, they had to endure something of a frosty experience for the hour’s Irish lesson.

“They were put quite a bit of a distance away from me in a fairly large room, with every window and door open, so it was a cold hour for all involved,” she said.

Healy taught online for the remainder of the week, including from her hotel base in Poland both yesterday and Thursday. Having never known anything else other than juggling work and her sporting existence as a sprinter, she must surely have it down to a fine art at this stage. “As much as it can be,” comes the reply.

“It does get tough at times, especially during the winter months. You have long days at school and then after finishing there you have to take off for the track where it is cold and wet, and you have got a nasty session to do.

They are the days you probably find it the hardest and you wonder, ‘why in the name of God you are doing either one of them’. But then when you qualify for a major championship like this, it makes it all worth it.

A most promising junior, injuries significantly hampered her transition to the senior ranks. This stalled progress meant she wasn’t in a position to run the times necessary to get herself on the funding ladder, grant allocations essential to facilitating a full-time athletics career.

Considering she currently sits fourth on the all-time Irish list over 60m indoors (7.31), does she harbour regrets about never going full-time and the times that might have flowed from a singular focus on the sport.

“I do, really. I am running a low 7.3 for 60 metres coming off a full-time job. Many of the races where I produced those times have been on weekdays where I have come from a day’s work and travelled up to Athlone or Dublin to compete in the evening, so I do often wonder could I have taken another tenth off that time if I wasn’t working. I’d love to work part-time. Financially, it is not really an option.

“If I hadn’t had as many injuries when I was going through college and if I had a smoother transition [to senior], I probably would have taken a very similar route to Phil, but, again, it all comes down to funding.

“It is a catch-22. In order to get the funding, you need to be a full-time athlete, but in order to be a full-time athlete and get the good times, you need to have funding.”

Mention of her younger sister — Phil is two years Joan’s junior — is sprinkled throughout our conversation. When Joan suffered a foot injury that forced her off the track for two months last year, it was Phil who guided her, having dealt with her own foot injury the year previous.

Phil has been a great asset to me. She is a wealth of experience and knowledge seeing as she has gone from 60m right up to 400m, so learning a lot from her and applying it to my training.

Despite being part of several 4x100m Irish relay teams, tomorrow is the first time Joan will represent Ireland in an individual competition at a senior championship.

Better late than never, she agrees.

“I would love to make a semi-final. If I didn’t, then I would like to be seeing a PB.”

Mandatory quarantine upon returning to Ireland means she won’t set foot in the classroom until March 15, when she’ll be back to the balancing act of teaching and being a member of an Irish team that will compete at the World Relays in early May — the end goal being to be passing the baton around Tokyo in early August.