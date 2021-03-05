Phil Healy into 400m final: 'When you've nothing to lose you're dangerous'

Cork athlete Phil Healy expressed her joy and pride after a brilliant run in the 400m semi-final at the European Indoor Championship in Poland tonight.

First place in her semi-final booked Healy a prime lane in tomorrow's final.

"I’m absolutely buzzing," Healy told RTÉ Sport. "I didn’t make it to the bell first but coming down 300 I knew I could take her then coming round the bend, I was like, ‘I'm qualifying for the final. There’s no other way about it', just to hang on, get the win.

"It should give me a good lane in the final hopefully.

"I’m buzzing. This is my first senior major final. I've been in Universities finals, but to come out here in the Indoors and qualify for a final, I'm buzzing."

Having crossed the line first in both her heat and semi-final, the Bandon woman wasn't ruling out a medal push in tomorrow's final.

"Getting in the final is a bonus. As Paul Robinson said, when there’s no pressure on, you’re dangerous. When you’ve nothing to lose you’re dangerous. I’m going to go out there and give it my all and I'm just thrilled to be in the final.

"But it’s not over yet, just because I got to the final. I’ll be going out there and giving it everything I have."