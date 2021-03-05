Phil Healy into 400m final: 'When you've nothing to lose you're dangerous'

First place in her semi-final booked Healy a prime lane in tomorrow's 400m European final
Phil Healy into 400m final: 'When you've nothing to lose you're dangerous'

Phil Healy of Ireland after winning her semi-final of the Women's 400m during the second session on day one of the European Indoor Athletics Championships at Arena Torun in Torun, Poland. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 19:05

Cork athlete Phil Healy expressed her joy and pride after a brilliant run in the 400m semi-final at the European Indoor Championship in Poland tonight. 

First place in her semi-final booked Healy a prime lane in tomorrow's final.

"I’m absolutely buzzing," Healy told RTÉ Sport. "I didn’t make it to the bell first but coming down 300 I knew I could take her then coming round the bend, I was like, ‘I'm qualifying for the final. There’s no other way about it', just to hang on, get the win.

"It should give me a good lane in the final hopefully.

"I’m buzzing. This is my first senior major final. I've been in Universities finals, but to come out here in the Indoors and qualify for a final, I'm buzzing."

Having crossed the line first in both her heat and semi-final, the Bandon woman wasn't ruling out a medal push in tomorrow's final.

"Getting in the final is a bonus. As Paul Robinson said, when there’s no pressure on, you’re dangerous. When you’ve nothing to lose you’re dangerous. I’m going to go out there and give it my all and I'm just thrilled to be in the final. 

"But it’s not over yet, just because I got to the final. I’ll be going out there and giving it everything I have."

More in this section

European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day 1 Session 1 Phil Healy clocks fastest time in storming into European Indoor semi-finals
Ireland v Zimbabwe - 3rd T20 Cricket International Ireland Wolves forced to halt mid-game after positive Covid test
Rio 2016 Olympic Games - Day 16 - Boxing 'It's not a hobby. It's my career': Claressa Shields out to make more history
European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day 1 Session 1

Phil Healy into European Indoor final after semi-final win

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up