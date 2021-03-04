Phil Healy into European Indoor final after semi-final win

The time of 52.41 saw her cross in first - earning her a place in tomorrow's final.
Phil Healy of Ireland: Into a European final. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Thu, 04 Mar, 2021 - 19:37

Cork's Phil Healy is through to the final of the European Indoor Championship after coming first in her semi-final this evening.

The time of 52.41 saw her cross in first - earning her a place in tomorrow's medal race - her first-ever major championship final.

Andera Miklos finishd in second, meaning she joins Bandon athlete Healy in the final.

More to follow

