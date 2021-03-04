Phil Healy into European Indoor final after semi-final win

Cork's Phil Healy is through to the final of the European Indoor Championship after coming first in her semi-final this evening.
The time of 52.41 saw her cross in first - earning her a place in tomorrow's medal race - her first-ever major championship final.
Andera Miklos finishd in second, meaning she joins Bandon athlete Healy in the final.
PHIL HEALY THROUGH TO EUROPEAN 400M FINAL!— Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) March 5, 2021
Another superb run as the Ballineen bullet won her semi-final at European Indoors. 👏 pic.twitter.com/WzGxbH9fhV