Phil Healy clocks fastest time in storming into European Indoor semi-finals

But for a slight ease up, the Bandon sprinter would have broken her 51.99 PB but she keeps fuel in the tank for Friday evening's semi-finals, at 6.33pm, which could well see that mark beaten
Phil Healy after winning her heat of the Women's 400m at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Torun, Poland. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 11:17
Stephen Barry

Phil Healy came within one-hundredth of a second of her 400m personal best as she burst into the European Indoor Championship semi-finals.

Paired in a heat with reigning champion Lea Sprunger, Healy led the field around to finish in a time of exactly 52 seconds, with the Swiss athlete trailing after Healy for the second automatic qualification spot.

But for a slight ease up, the Bandon sprinter would have broken her 51.99 PB but she keeps fuel in the tank for Friday evening's semi-finals, at 6.33pm, which could well see that mark beaten.

Healy was also the fastest winner in any heat, 0.06 faster than home favourite Justyna Swiety-Ersetic, to earn herself a favourable lane for the semi-final.

Phil Healy celebrates winning her heat. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

National 400m champion Sophie Becker missed out on qualification despite a good performance, finishing third in her heat in a time of 53.31 behind Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands and Ukraine's three-time European medallist Anna Ryzhykova.

Sharlene Mawdsley finished last of five in her first major championship at senior level. The Tipperary athlete featured prominently in the first half of the race before fading in the sprint to the line, clocking 53.68 behind Greece's Irini Vasiliou.

