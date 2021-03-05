Ireland Wolves forced to halt mid-game after positive Covid test

The game in Chattogram went ahead after both sides returned negative tests
File photo

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 10:55
Brendan O'Brien

Far too many sporting events have been scrubbed due to Covid-19 but few have had to call a halt after play had actually started.

Ireland’s second-string Wolves side joined that exclusive and unenviable club this morning when their 50-over game against Bangladesh Emerging was halted in Chattogram despite both sides having returned negative test results prior to play.

Bangladesh were 122-4 after 30 overs when play was suspended after a local laboratory double-checked the results later in the morning and found that one of the Wolves players had tested positive.

The player concerned has been isolated pending a further Covid test.

The Wolves have been in Bangladesh since mid-February for a multi-format tour that is to incorporate a four-day test, five 50-over games, and two T20s with the last fixture due to be played on March 18.

