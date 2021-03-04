'It's not a hobby. It's my career': Claressa Shields out to make more history

Double Olympic champion Claressa Shields has compared herself to Muhammad Ali and, as the American fighter claims another record, has laid claim to being the greatest female boxer of all time.

Shields is headlining an all-female card in her hometown of Flint, Michigan, on Friday as she looks to win an undisputed title in a second weight division when she takes on Marie-Eve Dicaire of Canada with all the super-welterweight belts on the line.

Shields became the first American boxer to win gold at two separate Olympic games, where she was coached by Billy Walsh in 2016, and broke the record for becoming a two- and three-weight world champion in the fewest number of fights.

As she and Dicaire prepare to put their undefeated records on the line, Shields has said she is the greatest female the sport has ever seen - and that she would beat the vast majority of men.

"I don't box for a hobby. It's not a hobby. It's my career, and I feel like people underestimate me when I speak about how great I am," Shields said ahead of Friday's bout.

"But if I didn't say how great I am, no one in this room would have ever called me great because they don't recognise it. Only the greats know that they're great.

"Like Muhammad Ali. Nobody called him the greatest of all time," she added. "They actually called him the 'Louisville Lip' because he talked too much.

"If he had never said he was the greatest of all time, he would have never been considered the greatest. No matter what boxer comes along, nobody can get in front of Muhammad Ali. That's how I feel about myself.

"Muhammad Ali is first, and Claressa Shields is second. I am the greatest woman of all time, and 98% of men in the world can't beat me."

Shields describes herself as the 'GWOAT' (Greatest Woman of All Time) and has been an advocate - not just for her own ability - but for women's boxing as a whole.

As she gets set to headline an all-female card which also includes Danielle Perkins, a former professional basketball player who was in a coma after a life-threatening car crash, Claressa Shields is also undergoing somewhat of a rebranding.

"I want you to know I'm not taking prisoners. This is a new era for me. My name from now on is Claressa 'The Wolf' Shields," she announced. "'T-Rex' has long gone," she said, referring to her previous nickname.

"'T-Rex' was aggressive, but the greatest of all time has so much more. She possesses poise, power, and punch placement.

"In an interview, I saw [Dicaire] is not worried about the outcome; she's worried about the task. Well, I'm worried about the outcome. I've known what the task is for the last 13 months.

"I'm concerned about the outcome because I don't particularly appreciate losing. When I lost my first fight when I was 17, I didn't sleep until I was 21 when I won my second Olympics. That's how personally I take this fight."