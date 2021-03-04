Speed skating: Ireland’s Sydney recruit ready to take on the world

When the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships get underway next week, Ireland will be represented by Sydney-born 22-year-old Liam O’Brien.

O’Brien made his Irish international debut at the recent European Championships in Gdansk, Poland, where he was placed 25th — the best ever finish for an Irish skater.

“It felt amazing. I was truly honoured to get out there and represent Ireland at my first international competition. It was a big learning curve, but it was a great feeling to race competitively again,” said O’Brien.

The World Championships are another step up, but he’s looking forward to the challenge

O’Brien’s parents are both Irish having emigrated to Australia. Liam’s father Sean is from Carrigallen, Co Leitrim while his mother Mary is from Kingscourt in Co Cavan.

Liam has always had a strong connection to Ireland and is a regular visitor, returning every Christmas to visit family, staying in Muff, Co Donegal.

Despite previously representing Australia, skating for Ireland was always something he and his family discussed. When Ireland joined the Ice Skating Union (ISU), his dad ran into the president of the Ice Skating Association of Ireland (ISAI), Karen O’Sullivan, at a figure skating event where his sister Danielle was competing for Australia. And a few years later, the opportunity to represent Ireland was presented.

It was a really easy decision. I have huge family support in Ireland and with the added support from the Irish Association it’s really exciting to represent Ireland.

In 2018 Liam took the decision to focus more on his training, leaving his family and friends behind and moving to Korea. There he’s under the tutelage of former US National Team coach Lee Kwang Soo.

“Living in Australia, the skating community isn’t as big as it is in Asia and Europe, so it was hard to train at a high enough level to compete alongside the best in the world at ISU events. Some of my team-mates had trained in South Korea and I decided to follow them. I’m now training at an ice rink in Seongnam, Korea. There’s a large training group that can push me to become stronger, which is much needed.”

Unfortunately, the Covid pandemic meant his family weren’t able to be present for the European Championships, and will miss the upcoming World Championships, with only his Korean coach accompanying him to Dordrecht.

“I know how tough it has been for my family and everyone in Ireland and around the world with lockdown so I consider myself extremely fortunate to have been able to continue to train in Korea.”

With Danielle having competed as an ice dancer at the 2014 Games, Liam is hopeful his performances will end up with him getting selected on an Ireland team.

“After watching my sister compete at the Sochi Olympics, I’ve had aspirations to represent Ireland at an Olympics. She has probably been the biggest influence on my career to date.”