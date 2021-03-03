Darragh McElhinney withdraws from European Indoors after ‘weak positive’ Covid test

The Glengarriff native was due to compete in the 3,000m
Darragh McElhinney of UCD AC, left, and Hiko Tonosa of Dundrum South Dublin AC, competing in the Men's 3000m at the Irish Life Health Elite Athlete Indoor Micro Meet last month. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 14:53
Eoghan Cormican

A “weak positive” Covid test result means Darragh McElhinney will not compete at this week’s European Indoor Athletics Championships.

Glengarriff native McElhinney was due to compete in the 3,000m at the European Indoors in Toruń after achieving the qualifying standard when clocking 7.50.80 - an Irish U23 record - at last month’s elite micro-meet in Abbotstown.

An Athletics Ireland statement this Wednesday afternoon said the 20-year-old had withdrawn for medical reasons.

McElhinney, in a tweet, explained the exact reasoning for his withdrawal.

“Unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the European Championships after getting a ‘weak positive’ Covid test. Despite several negative tests either side of this one, protocol is protocol so I will have to sit this one out,” he posted on his Twitter account.

McElhinney is the second Irish athlete to withdraw from the Europeans after Ciara Mageean, on Monday, said she is “not where I want to be in order to compete in the European Indoor Champs and do myself and the Irish vest justice”.

