Ciara Mageean withdraws from European Indoors

Ciara Mageean will not compete at this week's European Indoor Championships in Poland

Mageean, a medalist at the 2019 European Indoors, was due to run in the 1500m.

However she issued a statement via her Twitter account this afternoon to confirm she has withdrawn from the event

"Unfortunately due to a few set backs I am not where I want to be in order to compete in the European Indoor Champs and do myself and the Irish vest justice. Never an easy decision but one that Steve (coach Steve Vernon) and myself feel is right in order to best prepare me for the summer ahead.

"I am disappointed not to be racing alongside Irelands largest Indoor team to date and the amazing athletes who are on top form. Best of luck to all of Team Ireland @athleticsireland and my @teamnbmcr team mates too. I will be cheering every step of the way."

The 28-year-old has had a mixed start to 2021; impressing over 3000 metres in January but failing to replicate that form when competing in Karlsruhe in early February. That latter event came shortly after the sudden passing of her former coach Jerry Kiernan.