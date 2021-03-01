Ciara Mageean withdraws from European Indoors

Ciara Mageean withdraws from European Indoors

Ciara Mageean

Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 14:44
Colm O’Connor

Ciara Mageean will not compete at this week's European Indoor Championships in Poland

Mageean, a medalist at the 2019 European Indoors, was due to run in the 1500m.

However she issued a statement via her Twitter account this afternoon to confirm she has withdrawn from the event

"Unfortunately due to a few set backs I am not where I want to be in order to compete in the European Indoor Champs and do myself and the Irish vest justice. Never an easy decision but one that Steve (coach Steve Vernon) and myself feel is right in order to best prepare me for the summer ahead.

"I am disappointed not to be racing alongside Irelands largest Indoor team to date and the amazing athletes who are on top form. Best of luck to all of Team Ireland @athleticsireland and my @teamnbmcr team mates too. I will be cheering every step of the way."

The 28-year-old has had a mixed start to 2021; impressing over 3000 metres in January but failing to replicate that form when competing in Karlsruhe in early February. That latter event came shortly after the sudden passing of her former coach Jerry Kiernan.

More in this section

Cricket - 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Ireland - M Chinnaswamy Stadium Kevin O’Brien says century against England helped Ireland ‘reach for the stars’
Australian Open Tennis Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer’s record of weeks as world number one
Lakers Jazz Basketball Golden State Warriors end winning streak with heavy defeat to Los Angeles Lakers
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2019

Yohan Blake: 'I would rather miss the Olympics than take the Covid vaccine'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up