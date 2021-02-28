Motorsport: Craig Breen/Paul Nagle finish fabulous fourth in Artic Rally Finland

Irish duo claim positive result on return to World Rally Championship
Craig Breen/Paul Nagle (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC) in action on Arctic Rally Finland where they finished fourth overall. Picture: Dufour Fabien/Hyundai Motorsport

Sun, 28 Feb, 2021 - 21:47
Martin Walsh

On their return to the World Rally Championship, Irish duo Craig Breen/Paul Nagle (Hyundai i20 WRC) finished a fabulous fourth overall in Arctic Rally Finland, round two of the series. 

On yesterday’s final leg, they were under pressure from the Welsh ace Elfyn Evans (Toyota Yaris WRC), who had closed to within 10.1 seconds. Early morning drama saw Breen’s Hyundai engineers change a gearbox within 15 minutes as he avoided incurring any penalty heading to the final pair of stages. He was annoyed that he didn’t reflect their heroics as Evans with the best stage time narrowed the margin to 3.6 seconds.

However, the Waterford driver repelled his rival with a great drive on the Wolf Power Stage where he was a magnificent second fastest - a mere three tenths of a second behind stage winner Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota Yaris WRC) - to claim four bonus points as he delivered fourth for the Korean outfit.

Estonian Ott Tanak (Hyundai i20 WRC) took a start to finish victory — finishing 17.5 seconds ahead of Rovanpera (20), who moves into the championship lead four points ahead of Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, who was just 2.3 seconds behind to complete the podium line-up. 

Elsewhere, Oliver Solberg on his WR debut in a Hyundai i20 WRC, took seventh but pre-event series leader Sebastien Ogier (Toyota Yaris WRC) finished 20th overall after he lost some 12 minutes stuck in a snowbank. Breen held second behind Tanak until S.S. 3 but struggled for grip during the second leg. “It was nice to score some points for the team in the Power Stage and to end the weekend on a positive note."

