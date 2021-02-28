Motorsport: Craig Breen/Paul Nagle finish fabulous fourth in Artic Rally Finland

On their return to the World Rally Championship, Irish duo Craig Breen/Paul Nagle (Hyundai i20 WRC) finished a fabulous fourth overall in Arctic Rally Finland, round two of the series.

On yesterday’s final leg, they were under pressure from the Welsh ace Elfyn Evans (Toyota Yaris WRC), who had closed to within 10.1 seconds. Early morning drama saw Breen’s Hyundai engineers change a gearbox within 15 minutes as he avoided incurring any penalty heading to the final pair of stages. He was annoyed that he didn’t reflect their heroics as Evans with the best stage time narrowed the margin to 3.6 seconds.