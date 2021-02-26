Cricket Ireland awards: Paul Stirling wins top gongs; Limerick CC named Club of the Year

After a run of form that saw him picked up in the Pakistan Super League, Paul Stirling has been honoured closer to home after being named both the Cricket Ireland Player of the Decade and Player of the Year.

Kim Garth was named women’s Player of the Decade with Simi Singh and Laura Delany also being honoured for their performances in domestic cricket last year.

There was also a big award for Limerick CC - being named club of the year.

Having already been named the Munster Club of the Year after considerable on field success their work off the field contributed to the national award.

The club also stood out in providing community engagement and club health initiatives, including mental health awareness training.

Limerick CC won the Premier, Division 1 and Division 3 league titles in Munster last year and added to this success in the Division 1 and 2 T20 Blast competitions.

“We’re a small club so anytime we’re spoken about on a national level, it’s always a big thing for us,” said club president Chris Thomas.

“The last time Limerick won the Premier League trophy was 2006,” he said, adding the club struggled in the intervening years before a rebuilding job saw them get back in the hunt for trophies.

“We’re very much a youth-based club,” Thomas added with player development and community engagement a priority.

“Any club should be about developing relationships and trust and giving players and young guys, or guys in their 30s who want to give it a go, a chance to participate as much as they want.”

While he also stressed the help of the players' families in keeping the show on the road, Thomas noted it’s more than just those on the field who make a club.

“It’s not just about producing players, it’s about producing the next administrator, the next chairman, the next secretary because all these people behind the scenes are the ones creating the opportunities for the guys to run out onto the field.”

The team’s top scorer Swaroop Burra was nominated for the Club Player of the Year award, where he lost out to former international John Anderson.

ITW Irish Cricket Awards 2021

ITW International Player of the Decade – Men

Paul Stirling

Hanley Energy International Player of the Decade – Women

Kim Garth

ITW International Men’s Player of the Year

Paul Stirling

Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Player of the Year

Simi Singh

Arachas Super Series Player of the Year

Laura Delany

Tildenet Club of the Year

Limerick Cricket Club

O’Neill’s Club Male Player of the Year

John Anderson (Merrion)

O'Neill's Club Female Player of the Year

Alana Dalzell (Bready CC)

Cricket Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame

Caitriona Beggs, Peter Gillespie and Jimmy Boucher (RIP)

Clear Currency Volunteering Excellence Award Winner

Michael Hickey (Lismore Cricket Club)

Gibney’s Outstanding Contribution and Service to Irish Cricket

Roy Torrens (RIP)

Techfynder Cricket Official of the Year

Ian Houston (Northern Ireland Association of Cricket Umpires and Scorers)

Shapoorji Pallonji Outstanding Contribution to Coaching

Brían O’Rourke

Turkish Airlines Special Jury Award – Spirit of Cricket Award

Bready Cricket Club