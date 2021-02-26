Second stage win for Bennett in Dubai

Sam Bennett clinched his second win at the UAE Tour this afternoon, edging Elia Viviani (Cofidis) and Pascal Ackerman (Bora Hansgrohe) at the end of a pan-flat stage six.

Bennett, who opened his account for 2021 on Wednesday's fourth stage, started the day as the red-hot favourite and he lived up to that tag with an assured performance.

Once again, he had a textbook lead out from his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates Shane Archbold and Michael Morkov who delivered the Irishman to the finish line despite the best efforts of a string of others to upset their rhythm in the finale.

“It feels amazing. Again, I wouldn't have done it without my teammates today,” said Bennett.

“I really want [stage 7] and we'll for sure go for it again. Its always hard but we'll try again," he added.

“I think the more sprints we do together, the better we're getting. It's becoming more second nature. It's just about repeating the same thing. We're really getting to know each other and we're pretty much nailing it at the minute.”

Bennett will have a chance to make it a hat-trick of wins tomorrow when the race reaches its conclusion.

2020 Tour de France champion Tadej Podagcar (UAE Emirates) is odds-on to win the race outright as he holds a commanding 45-second lead over Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) in second. Bennett's teammate Joao Almeida is a further 17 seconds back in third overall on General Classification. Bennett likes 103rd at 44mins 25 secs.

The Carrick-on-Suir rider trails David Dekker by 17 points in the Green Jersey race going into the final stage.